Chart of the Day: USD/JPY highly volatile ahead of US CPI

The USD/JPY pair is currently trading around 153.50, with significant price fluctuations observed. The market remains highly sensitive to developments from both the US and Japan. The yen is losing its role as a safe-haven currency, and any comments from BoJ members or macroeconomic data releases can trigger sharp movements in the pair. Source: xStation5 Key factors influencing USD/JPY Bank of Japan policy and government actions The Bank of Japan continues its process of interest rate normalization, but market reactions remain dynamic. Comments from an adviser to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, suggesting there is no urgent need to appoint reflationists to upcoming BoJ board vacancies, initially weakened the yen and allowed USD/JPY to rise toward 153.30. However, later hawkish remarks from BoJ board member Tamura strengthened the yen, generating sharp fluctuations in the pair. US macroeconomic data Investors are still awaiting the release of US CPI, which could determine the short-term direction of USD/JPY. Stronger-than-expected CPI readings could support the dollar, while weaker data may limit the pair’s upside. Short-term price swings are currently very large, reflecting market uncertainty ahead of this key release. Market sentiment and risk-off conditions Investor caution remains high. Risk-off sentiment does not favor the yen in this instance, but the currency reacts sharply to any impulses from the US or Japan. Volatility in the pair remains elevated, and traders are avoiding long-term positions ahead of the CPI release. Possible short-term scenarios Strong CPI data could push USD/JPY above 154, continuing the short-term upward trend.

Weaker CPI readings in the US may trigger a rapid yen rebound and a drop below 153.00.

Currently, the pair may fluctuate dynamically in the 153.00–154.00 range, depending on market reactions to macro data and BoJ communications. USD/JPY is in a phase of high volatility, with the yen reacting dynamically to political and macroeconomic developments. The pair is trading around 153.50, but its short-term direction will depend on the US CPI release and further signals from Japan.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.