Chart of the day - USDCAD (10.11.2025)

The USD/CAD pair is attracting market attention today, showing noticeable volatility. Currently, the pair is trading around 1.4013, reflecting the Canadian dollar’s strengthening against the US dollar in recent days. Fluctuations in this pair mirror the current sentiment in both countries’ economies as well as developments in global markets. The exchange rate dynamics result from a complex combination of macroeconomic factors, central bank decisions, commodity price changes, and political developments. Observing these movements helps to better understand the economic relationship between Canada and the US and the potential direction of the currency pair. Source: xStation5 What is driving USDCAD today? Canadian labor market data

Strong Canadian labor market data are clearly supporting the Canadian dollar. In October, employment increased by 66.6 thousand jobs, far exceeding expectations of a 2.5 thousand decline. At the same time, the unemployment rate fell to 6.9% from 7.1% in September, while average hourly wages rose by 4% year-on-year. This demonstrates that the Canadian labor market remains resilient despite some disruptions caused by strikes, putting further upward pressure on the Canadian dollar. Bank of Canada monetary policy

Robust labor market data reinforce expectations that the Bank of Canada will maintain interest rates at the current level of 2.25% following the recent 25 basis point cut. The market increasingly anticipates that the cycle of monetary easing is nearing its end, which supports stability and further strengthens the Canadian dollar against the US dollar. Role of oil prices and global sentiment:

Additional support for the Canadian dollar comes from rising oil prices, as Canada is a major exporter of oil to the US. The WTI price has now exceeded $60 per barrel, increasing the appeal of the CAD as a commodity-linked currency. At the same time, improving global market sentiment, partly driven by stronger macroeconomic data from China and the US, is boosting risk appetite, which also favors commodity-linked currencies. US situation and impact on the USD

Weaker consumer sentiment in the US, as reflected in a lower University of Michigan index, further weighs on the US dollar. Expectations for an end to the US government shutdown and optimism surrounding the initial stages of Senate agreements are supporting the decline of the USD against the CAD. Summary and outlook

The combination of strong Canadian labor market data, rising oil prices, and improved global sentiment is driving the Canadian dollar higher against the US dollar, with the USD/CAD pair currently trading around 1.4013.



