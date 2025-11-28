Daily Summary: Wall Street and energy markets end the month on a wave of gains.

The U.S. stock market session was marked by positive sentiment and ended in the green. The S&P 500 rose by over 0.5%, the Nasdaq 100 gained nearly 0.8%, and the Dow Jones finished the day up 0.6%. Today’s session on Wall Street ended earlier than usual .

Gains on Wall Street are largely supported by rising expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in December . Markets are pricing in more than an 80 percent probability that the December meeting will result in a 25-basis-point rate reduction.

Intel saw its shares rise by almost 10% following reports that it could potentially produce less advanced chips for Apple in the future. Although the collaboration is still at a very early stage, the market is reacting positively to the prospect of Apple diversifying its supply chain and potentially shifting part of its production to the U.S.

European stock markets maintain weekly gains and remain stable, closing today’s session slightly higher : the FTSE 100 increased by 0.27%, the CAC 40 by 0.29%, the AEX by 0.38%, the DAX by 0.25%, the IBEX 35 by 0.06%, the SMI by 0.09%, and the Euro Stoxx 50 by 0.35%.

In France, consumer spending rose by 0.4%, while the preliminary inflation indicator fell to 0.9% year-on-year, showing that despite moderate inflation, domestic demand remains strong and the economy maintains stable GDP growth.

Germany’s inflation data were mixed. The annual CPI inflation came in at 2.3%, slightly below forecasts, while the monthly rate fell by 0.2%. The harmonized HICP inflation rose to 2.6% year-on-year, exceeding expectations, with a monthly decline of 0.5%.

Canada’s GDP grew by 2.6% in the third quarter, significantly above the 0.5% forecast, and the strong result gave a boost to the Canadian dollar.

Today, CME reported technical issues that caused a trading halt across all markets it operates. The disruption was due to a cooling system problem at the operator’s data center.

In the precious metals market, silver reached historic levels, surpassing $56 per ounce. Gold also rose, breaking above $4,200 per ounce.

In the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin is down 0.5%, trading below $91,000, while Ethereum is up nearly 1%, priced above $3,000.

In the commodities market, WTI crude oil futures rose by 0.3%, Brent crude oil futures increased by 0.3%, and natural gas (NATGAS) futures gained 3.5%.

