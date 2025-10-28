Chart of the day - WHEAT (28.10.2025)

Key takeaways Wheat gains today on CBOT heading to $530

Markets speculate about US wheat shipments to China

US wheat export data signals almost 20% YoY growth

Wheat prices got a short-lived lift this week on market chatter that China was sniffing around for U.S. wheat shipments — possibly one lot of white wheat. The rumor alone was enough to send futures higher, though analysts quickly questioned its credibility. So far, no official confirmation has surfaced, and with the USDA unable to issue “flash sales” reports during the government shutdown, the market is left in the dark. Also, we don't have Commitment of Traders data from CFTC, due to government shutdown. In the broader grain complex, attention shifted to geopolitics after news broke that President Trump will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday during the Asia trip. Traders see this as a potential turning point — perhaps even the early stage of a renewed U.S.–China trade thaw. Optimists are hoping the talks could pave the way for Chinese demand to return to U.S. soybeans, and maybe wheat down the line. Still, many remain skeptical, and Price Futures Group commented that in fact “U.S.–China tensions appear to be worsening — not improving.” USDA’s latest data (before the reporting halt) showed wheat export shipments of 258,543 metric tons for the week ending October 23 — down 47.6% from the prior week and 12% below last year’s level. Top destinations included South Korea (109,639 MT), Vietnam (46,079 MT), and Japan (33,899 MT). Despite this week’s dip, cumulative exports for 2025/26 total 11.46 MMT, up 19.4% year-on-year, signalling that the long-term export picture remains supportive for US wheat prices. Analysts at BBH noted that while inflation progress has stalled, the Fed may lean more dovish by year-end, which could eventually weaken the greenback — a potentially supportive shift for dollar-denominated grains. Global Crop Developments France: Wheat planting advanced to 57% complete as of October 20 — a 30-point jump in just one week (FranceAgriMer).

Turkey: The national statistics office cut its 2025 wheat output estimate to 17.9 MMT , down 1.7 MMT from the prior forecast.

Argentina: The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange pegged the wheat harvest at 5% complete, signaling the start of what could be another weather-sensitive season in South America. The wheat market remains caught between rumors and real fundamentals. Traders are watching three main storylines: Whether China’s alleged buying interest turns into real demand, The outcome of the Trump–Xi summit, Broader macro shifts in U.S. monetary policy and the dollar trend. WHEAT (D1 interval) Wheat jumps from multi-year lows, surpassing the EMA50 resistance zone (the orange line). Source: xStation5

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.