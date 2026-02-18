Cocoa plunges 45% this year 🚩The sell-off accelerates

ICE cocoa futures (COCOA) are down more than 6% today as traders continue to hold off on purchases in Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana, despite Ghana’s sharp cut to the farmgate price paid to farmers. New York cocoa futures are falling for a seventh consecutive session. Since the start of the year, cocoa futures in both London and New York are down by roughly 45%. Prices are now at their lowest level since September 2023, having almost completely erased the speculative rally seen in 2024. Ghana (the world’s second-largest producer) cut farmgate prices by nearly 30% last week. Côte d’Ivoire (the largest producer) has stated it will not adjust its farmgate price before the current main crop season ends on March 31, although reports suggest it is considering a reduction.

Downside pressure persists because buyers are reluctant to pay official prices for beans in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire; Ghana’s price cut, combined with weakening demand, is likely to force Côte d’Ivoire to follow with an adjustment as well.

Market outlook: prices may remain under pressure as softer demand and an improving crop outlook in West Africa raise expectations of a supply-demand surplus extending through 2027.

That said, structural production risks may limit the scope for a deeper selloff. Any demand rebound triggered by lower prices could also shift sentiment quickly, keeping volatility elevated. Technically, the daily RSI for cocoa has dropped to around 20, pointing to extreme oversold conditions—highly unusual for the cocoa market. However, the broader trend remains bearish, with sellers firmly in control. Source: xStation5

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.