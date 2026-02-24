Cocoa slumps 5% falling below $3000 firs time since May 2023 📉

Cocoa futures (COCOA) on ICE slumped today, down more than 5% and falling below $3,000 per tonne - levels not seen since May 2023. The market is being hit by chronically weak physical demand, a sharp slowdown in processing, favourable weather across West Africa and the prospect of a strong harvest season, which is also weighing on returns for African farmers. CFTC Commitments of Traders (CoT) analysis (data as of February 17, 2026) The latest CoT report for cocoa suggests the market is in a transition phase rather than at a point of clear trend acceleration. The key weekly change is a drop in open interest of more than 8,000 contracts (around -5%). This indicates that some participants have closed positions, leaving less “fresh fuel” for a sustained, directional move. A decline in open interest often coincides with a cooling impulse and a shift toward consolidation. In terms of positioning, the largest speculative players (Managed Money) remain net short—holding more short than long positions—giving the market a mildly bearish bias. At the same time, producers and other commercial participants reduced their hedges (cut short positions), which historically can signal that supply-side pressure is easing. In other words, speculators are still leaning bearish, but the “industry” is no longer adding to that downside pressure.

It is also worth noting the concentration of short positions within one trader category. A meaningful share of shorts is held by a relatively small number of entities, which increases the risk of a short squeeze: if a bullish catalyst emerges (for example, a weather or supply-related headline), forced short covering could trigger a sharper rebound. Overall, the report does not point to an extreme overbought or oversold setup. Positioning shows a moderate bearish tilt among funds, but with participation declining and hedgers partially stepping back. In the near term, this raises the odds of consolidation or a technical rebound; a return to a clear downtrend would likely require renewed short build-up by funds alongside rising open interest. Source: CFTC, CoT COCOA (D1) Source: xStation5

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.