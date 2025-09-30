Cocoa tanks 3.5% to lowest level since October 2024 amid supply concerns ease📉

Cocoa futures on ICE (COCOA) are down almost 3.5% today amid markets focusing on 2025/2026 season, expecting strong supply improvement. The start of the crop season in the Ivory Coast scheduled at October 1 (world’s largest cocoa producer), brought the prospect of fresh supply to the market. In the effect, cocoa prices are down more than 50% from the ATH. Now markets await grinding data from key cocoa markets, scheduled next week. In the data will be lower than expected, which is a probable scenario, we may expect the head and shoulders technical pattern confirmation, and increase sell-side pressure on cocoa futures amid speculators and market participant focus shifting from tight supply to low demand environment, and a significant improvement of cocoa production, next year. Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Source: xStation5 Cocoa Market Outlook (CoT – September 23, 2025) Commercials (Producers/Merchants/Processors/Users) Positioned strongly on the short side : about 50.4k short contracts vs. 27.1k long .

This is a classic hedging stance – producers and processors are protecting themselves against the risk of further price increases by selling futures.

The rise in commercial short positions suggests the supply side of the market expects high prices and is actively hedging. Managed Money (Speculative Funds) Clearly on the long side : 16.9k long vs. 10.1k short .

This indicates speculative capital is still betting on higher cocoa prices, despite heavy commercial shorting.

Over the past week, speculative funds added around +1.5k new short contracts, hinting at growing caution. Takeaways from the Positioning A classic clash of roles is visible: producers remain defensive (short) , while funds maintain the upper hand on the long side .

Such a setup often means the market stays under supply pressure, but speculative money still supports the upside.

With commercials increasing shorts and funds cautiously adding to shorts as well, the market may enter a consolidation phase, with some risk of profit-taking after recent gains. Commercials are heavily hedging against high prices, while managed money continues to bet on further upside – though with slightly more caution than before. This points to a potentially more pressure on managed money (large speculators) positioning, if the grinding data would signal slowing processing demand on chocolate and other cocoa-related products. Source:CFTC

