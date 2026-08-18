COFFEE surges 3.4% ☕️

Coffee futures are rallying strongly, climbing nearly 3% today as acute short-term supply constraints collide with contract expiry dynamics. The rally highlights an increasingly fractured market where prompt availability is under intense pressure even as medium-term production prospects look more balanced. Term Curve Dynamics: Backwardation and Steepening The coffee futures forward curve is exhibiting significant steepening in deep backwardation, where prompt delivery contracts trade at an aggressive premium relative to deferred maturities. Live pricing data shows September futures surging toward $3.47–$3.60/lb, while contracts further out the curve taper off sharply toward $3.18/lb for December and below $3.00/lb for deferred 2027/2028 tenors. This steep downward-sloping curve signals severe spot-market tightness. When prompt physical beans are scarce, buyers pay a substantial convenience yield for immediate delivery rather than waiting for future harvests to reach consuming ports. Coffee futures forward curves (current in white, yesterday’s in blue, one month ago in yellow). Source: Bloomberg Finance LP Why the September–December Gap Is Widening? The price gap between the near-term September contract and the later-dated December contract has widened dramatically, reaching nearly 30 cents/lb (up from 27.20 cents/lb at previous close). Key Drivers Behind the Spread Surge Imminent Contract Expiry & Short Squeeze: As the September arabica contract approaches expiry, short position holders face a forced choice: deliver physical certified coffee or buy back their paper contracts. This rush to cover has triggered an aggressive short squeeze, sharply reducing open interest and boosting spot prices.

Depleted Exchange Inventories: ICE certified stockpiles have fallen consistently for over a month, sinking to multi-year lows.

Harvest & Logistics Bottlenecks: Harvest delays in Brazil have slowed early arrivals to the market. Concurrently, severe logistical hurdles in Colombia following a major earthquake, compounded by mid-crop rainfall damage, have constrained near-term export flows.

Spot Scarcity vs. Future Surplus: While immediate physical supplies are stranded or delayed, market consensus still anticipates a substantial Brazilian crop later in the 2026/27 cycle. This creates a sharp bifurcation: high prices today, followed by anticipated relief tomorrow. Coffee calendar spreads are at multiyear highs. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP Weather Outlook across Key Growing Regions Physical market fundamentals remain heavily tethered to weather patterns across key arabica and robusta origins: Brazil: Experiencing seasonal dryness across central growing belts, which remains unfavorable for tree recovery and bean development.

Colombia & Central America: Colombia contends with lingering export disruptions from excessive rainfall and seismic damage, while Mexico reports favorable crop conditions.

East & West Africa: Ivory Coast, Ghana and East African producers (Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania) see isolated to scattered showers with near-to-above normal temperatures.

Asia-Pacific: Vietnam benefits from mostly favorable monsoon showers supporting robusta development, while Indonesia experiences fair conditions alongside continuing seasonal dryness. Technical Analysis: COFFEE (D1) Arabica futures rebound aggressively today, staging a decisive breakout above the EMA30 ($318.85) while price holds firmly around the EMA10 level ($323.36). Despite recent multi-week consolidation and the sharp dip triggered by the contract rollover, the technical backdrop remains bullish. The moving average alignment reinforces an underlying bullish structure, with EMA10 positioned above EMA30 and EMA100. Sustaining momentum above the EMA10 support keeps the broader upward trajectory intact, clearing the way for buyers to target the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement ($330.07) and recent local swing highs near $350. Source: xStation5

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