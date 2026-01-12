Daily Summary: Conflict with the Fed Does Not Stop Wall Street📈

This week marks the start of the earnings season in the US.

After initial negative sentiment and nervous reactions related to the turmoil surrounding Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Wall Street is trying to move on. The indices have managed to recover their losses. The S&P 500 is up around 0.1%, Nasdaq is rising by 0.4%, while the Dow Jones is hovering around its previous close.

European markets closed mostly in positive territory . Germany’s DAX rose by 0.5%, the UK’s FTSE 100 gained just over 0.1%, similarly to Spain’s IBEX 35, and the Netherlands’ AEX increased by more than 0.5%. France’s CAC 40 ended the session slightly lower.

The main event of the day is the opening of a new front in the conflict between Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the US administration . The Department of Justice has launched an investigation into him regarding a costly Fed building renovation project.

On the foreign exchange market , the dollar has weakened significantly against other currencies due to political turmoil. EUR/USD is up around 0.3%, and GBP/USD has risen by nearly 0.5%.

On the commodities market , the wave of gains continues. Gold is up more than 2% today, breaking the 4600 USD per ounce level. Silver is gaining even more, rising over 6.5% to reach 85 USD per ounce. Palladium is up more than 2%, trading around 1800 USD per ounce, while platinum has risen over 3%, testing the 2340 USD level.

In the cryptocurrency market, positive sentiment is visible. Bitcoin is up around 1.5%, approaching the 92,000 USD level, while Ethereum is gaining only 0.3%, trading at 3110 USD.

In the energy market , natural gas contracts are performing the best, rising by more than 7.5%. Brent crude is up 0.7%, and WTI is up 0.5%.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.