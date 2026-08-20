Daily Summary: Dollar Recovers Losses, Oil Near 3-Week Highs 🗽 US30 Falls 1%

The European session was broadly weaker, with the DAX down almost 0.45% and France’s CAC 40 falling nearly 0.6%. The UK’s FTSE closed virtually flat. European TTF gas futures climbed to five-month highs amid lower storage levels ahead of the heating season. Losses also dominated on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, where the WIG20 fell 1.2% and KGHM shares dropped more than 4% following the company’s results.

(summary in progress)

US30 chart (D1 interval)

The contract has reached the 50-session exponential moving average, a level from which rebounds have repeatedly started since May this year. US30 is currently trading in the upper part of its rising price channel. An important medium-term support zone is located near 50,000 points and is additionally reinforced by previous price action in that area. For bulls, the key task now is to reclaim the 54,000-point level.

Source: xStation5

The Dow Jones remains relatively close to its all-time highs, around 1.9% below the ATH, while 70% of index constituents are still trading above their SMA200, suggesting that the medium-term market structure remains healthy despite the weaker session. Valuation is the more obvious concern: a trailing P/E of 24.9x, EV/EBITDA of 21.6x and P/B of 8.2x show that investors are paying a clear quality premium for the DJIA and have limited room for earnings disappointment. Sector rotation is also visible, with healthcare and energy holding up better while industrials weigh on the index, which is consistent with rising yields and renewed pressure from higher capital costs. At these multiples, the Dow increasingly looks like an index where further upside will require genuine earnings growth rather than another round of valuation expansion.

Today’s weakness in the Dow is not a broad-based selloff, but is heavily concentrated in a handful of large companies. Walmart is down around 8.8%, Boeing 3.0%, Home Depot 2.4% and American Express 1.8%, while Coca-Cola is up 1.6%, Travelers 1.2%, and Chevron and McDonald’s are each gaining around 0.9%. The valuation gap is striking: Walmart trades at around 40.3x earnings and Boeing at 72.3x, while Travelers is valued at roughly 9.2x and Goldman Sachs at 14.5x, so the market is punishing companies much more aggressively where expectations had already been elevated.

Source: XTB Research