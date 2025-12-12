Daily Summary: End of the week in the red, tech rally waning

Friday's session proved unfavorable for risk and technology companies. Disappointing results from Oracle and Broadcom shook investor confidence. US100 contracts fell by about 2%, while declines in US500 and US2000 are limited to 1%. The Dow is performing better, with its contracts falling by less than 0.5%.

Broadcom released its results, exceeding investor expectations regarding revenue and profits, but disappointed with sales forecasts in the AI sector, significantly devaluing the company.

Oracle is losing due to news of delays in the construction of OpenAI data centers, and as the aftermath of lackluster earnings

Donald Trump signed a law banning state AI regulations.

The president's administration is also loudly considering reducing regulations and taxes in the cannabis and gambling industries.

FED member Goolsbee, in his speech, sets a new tone for his December vote. He claims that he "sees more cuts than the rest of the committee" and his vote was not "hawkish."

Weak results from American companies and poor macroeconomic data from the UK are also putting pressure on European indices. The French CAC40 is down 0.2%, DAX down 0.3%, FTSE100 down 0.5%. The exception is WIG20, which is up about 0.5%.

Mixed economic data from Western Europe. CPI inflation is rising in Spain, decreasing in France and Germany. The British GDP is shrinking again on a monthly basis.

Incidents involving tankers are becoming more frequent. Following the ignition of a tanker in Romania a few weeks ago, and a series of strikes on tankers in the Black Sea, tensions are rising with the US forcefully seizing a tanker off the coast of Venezuela and Russia striking a Turkish tanker off the coast of Ukraine.

A correction can be observed in industrial metals. Copper and Zinc are losing over 2%, Aluminum is down almost 1%, with slight increases in Nickel.

Mixed mood in the precious metals market. Significant increases in platinum by over 2%. Gold maintains its price. A significant decline in silver, by 3%.

In the currency market, the pound is losing. Poor economic data is putting pressure on the BoE to lower rates despite inflation. The Yen is also declining. However, the leader of the declines is the Forint, which is losing over 0.5% against the Euro and the dollar.

Negative sentiment in the technology market is affecting crypto. Most tokens are losing. Bitcoin is down 2%, holding at the edge of 90 thousand dollars. Ethereum is performing worse, losing over 4% and stopping at 3090 dollars.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.