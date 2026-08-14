Daily Summary: EUR/USD tries to reverse the trend; Wall Street marks its third consecutive week of gains 🚨

The main factor driving market volatility: The main driver of the markets remains the US corporate earnings season, which is drawing to a close and has delivered historically strong earnings figures. Earnings growth for the broader market currently stands at nearly 50 per cent year-on-year, confirming solid fundamental support. Investors are digesting this sensational data following a series of recent gains on Wall Street and are entering a phase of stabilisation. At the same time, weaker consumer data is easing inflation concerns and reducing pressure for interest rate rises.
Geopolitics: Investors continue to closely monitor developments in the Middle East, including the passage of ships through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. There has been no breakthrough in the US-Iran talks. The Houthi Group, meanwhile, attacked a Saudi Aramco facility in Najran using a drone. The attack was in response to what Yemen described as a violation of its sovereignty by Saudi fighter jets, which entered airspace north-east of Saada
Macroeconomic data: The US economy has shown signs of weakness, with an unexpected fall in July’s retail sales and a marked deterioration in consumer sentiment in August. In Europe, the situation appears somewhat more stable thanks to accelerating economic growth, with EU GDP rising by half a per cent quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter. Inflation in France rebounded slightly to 2.1 per cent year-on-year, driven by rising prices for services and energy. In Germany, wholesale prices rose noticeably, mainly due to higher fuel tax rates and international turmoil.
Indices: The US S&P 500, having hit an all-time high yesterday, is trading slightly lower today, but is still on course for its third consecutive week of gains. Leading valuation indicators suggest that, despite being close to its highs, the technology market is not extremely overheated and remains below the average levels observed since 2023. European stock markets are trading without a clear direction, with futures on the main indices trading flat. The German DAX is posting modest gains, supported by IT companies.
Shares: The technology sector in Europe is clearly gaining ground on the back of reports of a possible takeover of Workday, whose shares jumped by nearly 18 per cent yesterday. Today’s trading session, however, is seeing a natural profit-taking on this stock, with declines of several per cent. Across the Atlantic, shares in domestic drone manufacturers are climbing sharply, reacting enthusiastically to the imposition of tariffs on foreign competitors. Cisco Systems is performing less well following a downgrade by analysts due to concerns about a slowdown in growth.
Currencies: The US dollar is losing ground at the end of the week, giving way to a rising euro. The European currency is attempting to break through an important long-term price average, which could pave the way for further gains on the charts. The Japanese yen is behaving surprisingly, as it is once again under supply pressure despite expectations of a tightening of the central bank’s policy.
Commodities: On the crude oil market, Brent futures have given up their initial gains and are stabilising at around $87 per barrel. Precious metals are slowly recouping their losses following yesterday’s correction. Gold is rising in price and has broken through the $4,360 per ounce mark, whilst silver is following suit, reaching almost $65 per ounce. Natural gas prices are also continuing to rise.
Cryptocurrencies: The digital assets market is seeing slight declines today, in line with a broader cooling of market sentiment. Bitcoin has slipped to around $62,900, losing a fraction of a per cent compared with yesterday’s close. The sector is still awaiting impetus from institutional investors and is laying the foundations for a possible break from its correlation with the stock markets. Upcoming central bank decisions remain a key indicator for the future direction of speculative capital in the digital space.
Market volatility observed at the end of the day across selected instruments. Source: xStation
⬇️Three Markets to Watch Next Week (August 14, 2026)
BREAKING: USD dips after miss in US retail sales data 💥
Market Wrap: European software stocks keep indices near record highs. Dollar gives up this week's gains (14.08.2026)
Chart of the Day 🚩 Speculations Around Faster Rate Hikes in Japan — Could USDJPY Reverse Its Trend?
The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.