Daily summary: Fifth week of declines on the Wall Street

Major US indices are falling again and sentiment remains negative. The biggest decliners are the Nasdaq and Russell, with futures losses exceeding 2%. The Dow and the S&P are doing slightly better, with their futures down about 1.8%. The market remains concerned about the condition of the technology sector and the lack of prospects for peace in the Persian Gulf. Many participants are currently pricing in a stagflation scenario; the main US indices are now about 10% below their highs. The President of the Philadelphia Fed, Anna Paulson, said at Friday’s conference that the war in Iran is a significant risk to economic growth and inflation. A notable sell-off in cybersecurity stocks continues. CrowdStrike and Palo Alto are down more than 5%, driven by concerns about competition from AI solutions developed by Atrophic. The University of Michigan released its data on inflation expectations and consumer conditions. Short-term inflation expectations rose sharply to 3.8%, while consumer sentiment fell to 53.3, remaining near a historical low.

Moderate declines were recorded across most European markets. The STOXX 600 closed nearly 1% lower. Among the major indices, the DAX is leading losses, with its futures down about 1.6%. The FTSE 100 held up relatively well, posting a symbolic decline of less than 0.1%. French group Pernod Ricard, an alcohol producer, is set to enter a merger with Brown-Forman, the maker of the well-known whiskey “Jack Daniel’s.” The company’s shares are up more than 7%. Spain reported an unexpected slowdown in inflation. The year-on-year CPI came in at 3.3% versus expectations of 3.7%. The UK saw a clear improvement in retail sales dynamics. February’s decline was -0.4% versus expectations of -0.7%. Annual growth also exceeded forecasts, reaching 2.5%.

In FX markets, the pound, yen, and Swiss franc are weakening, each down about 0.4% against major currencies. The US dollar is the main gainer, rising about 0.2%–0.3% versus key currency pairs.

Brent crude is returning to the 104–105 USD per barrel area, while WTI is testing the 99 USD level. NATGAS is also rising, with futures up more than 3%.

Gold is recouping part of its losses and is up more than 3% in Friday’s session, reaching 4,550 USD per ounce, while silver is limiting gains to 2%.

Negative sentiment is also visible in crypto. Bitcoin is down 4.5%, falling to 65,600 USD. Ethereum is down more than 4% and is back below 2,000 USD. Solana is down more than 5%, reaching 81 USD.

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