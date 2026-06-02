Daily Summary: The Two Faces of AI – Market Fuel and Costly Burden

📈 Stock Market – Market Situation and Tech Sector The Wall Street session opened with modest declines due to a waiting phase regarding developments in the Middle East; however, shortly before 8:00 PM, U.S. indexes are gaining some value.

Confusion prevails in the markets regarding peace talks – Iranian media reported a halt in communication exchanges with the U.S. due to Israeli military actions in Lebanon and the threat of a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, while President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio assured that talks are still progressing rapidly and a deal covering Iran's nuclear program is possible.

In recent minutes, a post by Donald Trump appeared on Truth Social, stating that "it is untrue that the United States and Iran have broken contact."

Alphabet (Google) announced a massive plan to raise $80 billion for AI infrastructure development (including $10 billion from Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway fund), but the company's shares fell by about 2.4%, which investors interpreted as proof of the immense costs of the AI "arms race."

Shares of Marvell Technology surged by nearly 30% after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang suggested that Marvell could be the next company valued at one trillion dollars.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) reported record quarterly results driven by demand for AI data center servers, sending its stock price up by over 21%.

Anthropic, the creator of the Claude bot, filed a confidential initial public offering (IPO) application, outpacing rival OpenAI in this step.

Positive sentiment accompanied investors in Europe, where the vast majority of stock exchanges ended the day with solid gains: the British FTSE 100 rose by 0.3%, the French CAC 40 by 0.7%, the German DAX by 0.5%, and the Spanish IBEX 35 by 0.5%. 📊 Macroeconomics The JOLTS report from the U.S. labor market showed that the number of job openings in April stood at 7.618 million, which was significantly above market expectations (6.860 million), signaling a robust economy that could prompt the Federal Reserve (Fed) to maintain its hawkish policy (higher interest rates) longer to combat inflation.

According to Eurostat's flash estimate from June 2, 2026, annual inflation in the Eurozone rose to 3.2% in May 2026, compared to 3.0% recorded in April.

Within the Eurozone inflation structure for May 2026, energy recorded the highest annual increase at 10.9% (vs. 10.8% in April), services rose to 3.5% (vs. 3.0% in April), the growth rate for food, alcohol, and tobacco slowed to 2.0% (vs. 2.4% in April), and non-energy industrial goods saw a slight increase to 0.9% (vs. 0.8% in April).

Geographically within the Eurozone, the highest annual inflation in May was recorded in Bulgaria (6.3%), Lithuania (5.1%), and Greece (5.0%), while the lowest price levels were observed in Malta (2.1%) and Germany (2.7%).

On a monthly basis (May compared to April 2026), the overall price index in the Eurozone increased minimally by 0.1%. 💰 Commodities and Precious Metals Positive sentiment is supporting precious metals today – gold is up by about 0.3%, breaking past $4,500 per ounce, while silver is gaining 0.6% and testing the $76 level.

Information chaos and mixed signals coming from the Middle East are causing a slight rebound in oil prices, resulting in Brent crude gaining over 1% and breaking above $96.

The earlier price drop was a reaction to hopes of a limited de-escalation of tensions in Lebanon and statements from Donald Trump, who suggested that a deal with Iran could be reached within the next week.

At the same time, the U.S. President admitted that complications had arisen in the talks, though he provided no specific details on the matter.

The oil market remains highly sensitive to any communication regarding Iran, which cannot always be immediately verified.

Importantly, even a complete and immediate de-escalation of the conflict does not eliminate the underlying supply risk that keeps commodity prices elevated; however, the market remains determined to price in scenarios of falling oil prices. 🪙 Cryptocurrencies Negative sentiment is clearly visible in the cryptocurrency market, where Bitcoin is losing nearly 6%, dropping below $68,000, while Ethereum is down over 3%, testing the $1,900 level.

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