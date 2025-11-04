Daily Summary - Global Sell-Off: Stocks and Crypto Down

Key takeaways Global markets slide: U.S. and European stocks fall, tech and small caps hit hardest amid rising volatility.

Risk assets under pressure: Bitcoin drops ~5.5%, Ethereum -8%; gold and silver retreat, oil slightly lower.

The session on U.S. stock markets is marked by clear declines. The Dow Jones is down 0.6%, the S&P 500 has fallen 1.11%, and the Nasdaq is down 1.80%. Today’s results show a clear dominance of losses, especially among technology stocks and small-cap companies, amid rising volatility and a noticeable increase in risk aversion among investors.

The U.S. federal government shutdown is still ongoing and has become one of the longest in history. In recent days, no decisive agreement has been reached between Republicans and Democrats. One consequence of the current impasse is the lack of publication of several macroeconomic reports, including today’s JOLTS.

The earnings season continues , with reports expected today from major tech giants such as AMD and Arista Networks . Their results will be key to confirming whether the tech rally is still intact.

European markets also recorded declines today, affecting major indices across the continent. The STOXX 50 index fell by about 0.26%, Germany’s DAX lost around 0.77%, France’s CAC 40 dropped approximately 0.52%, and Spain’s IBEX 35 declined slightly by just 0.09% compared to yesterday’s close.

The EUR/USD rate has fallen by 0.32%, indicating a weakening of the euro against the dollar, while GBP/USD dropped 0.86%, showing that the British pound is losing even more against the dollar. The dollar is strengthening against major currencies.

Gold has retreated by nearly 1.5% today, falling below $3,950 per ounce, with silver following suit, down over 1%.

Brent crude oil has slightly declined, now priced at $65.50 per barrel.

Natural gas futures are up by more than 3% today.

The cryptocurrency market is under significant pressure. Bitcoin has dropped by nearly 5.5% and is hovering around the psychological $100,000 mark, while Ethereum has fallen over 8%, retreating below $3,300.

