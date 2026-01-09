Daily summary: Markets recover optimism at the end of the week

At the beginning of the US session, the market was uncertain about the direction, but as the day progressed, it decided to rise. All major American indices remain in the green. The leader of the growth is Nasdaq100, whose contracts are up by over 0.7%. Russell is also performing well. Meanwhile, S&P500 and Dow are still in the positive, with gains limited to 0.4%.

Investors were not short of information from the US economy today, as a series of significant macroeconomic data was published. The economy added 50,000 jobs, which turned out to be below expectations and previous readings. Unemployment fell from 4.5% to 4.4%.

The market was expecting a verdict from the Supreme Court regarding Donald Trump's tariff policy, but it was postponed. It remains a factor of uncertainty.

The Michigan consumer sentiment and inflation expectations index shows a picture of a relatively strong economy. All consumer sentiment indicators exceeded expectations, but this came at the cost of heightened inflation expectations.

Intel is up about 10% today, driven by positive comments from Donald Trump about the company and its CEO.

Meta will power its data centres with nuclear reactors from Oklo and Vistra. Both companies are up by nearly 10%.

General Motors is incurring a $6 billion loss due to changes in US EV policy. The company is down about 3% today.

European investors also had a good session. Most stock exchanges on the old continent are dominated by gains. The leader is the Dutch AEX, whose contracts are up by nearly 2%. The German DAX, French CAC40, and Polish WIG20 are also performing well, with gains of over 1%.

The Spanish economy is red-hot, with industrial production in November rising by as much as 4.5%. In Germany, after accounting for seasonal fluctuations, industrial production is up by 0.8%.

ASML has gained the trust of analysts at HSBC, with the lithography machine manufacturer rising by over 3% after the investment bank raised its target price for the stock.

Bad day for the Japanese Yen, which is down 0.6% against the dollar, falling to its lowest level since 2024. Investors should closely monitor BoJ communications. Amid economic readings, a slight but broad strengthening can also be observed in the USD.

A crash in cocoa prices, with the price of agricultural commodity contracts falling by as much as 11%, as abundant rains in West Africa lead the market to expect record harvests.

Oil is recovering some losses, with the market increasingly sceptical about the prospects of production expansion in Venezuela amid US involvement. Protests in Iran and the escalation of the conflict in Yemen raise concerns about supply security.

Weather forecasts in the US predict significant warming, with NATGAS contracts falling by over 6%.

Significant gains in industrial metals, with zinc leading the growth, rising by as much as 4%. Copper and aluminium follow with gains of around 2%.

Low volatility in the precious metals market, with the exception of silver, which is trying to recover some recent losses and is up by over 3%.

Mixed sentiments in the crypto market. Bitcoin is down 0.4% but remains above the 90,000 USD level. Ethereum is down by over 0.7% and is hovering around 3,090 dollars.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.