Daily summary: Markets on Hold Ahead of Netflix Earnings

Gold and silver prices plunged sharply today, marking their largest single-day declines in years due to profit-taking and a stronger US dollar.

Gold and silver prices plunged sharply today, marking their largest single-day declines in years due to profit-taking and a stronger US dollar.

Gold and silver prices plunged sharply today, marking their largest single-day declines in years due to profit-taking and a stronger US dollar.

Gold and silver prices plunged sharply today, marking their largest single-day declines in years due to profit-taking and a stronger US dollar.

Gold and silver prices plunged sharply today, marking their largest single-day declines in years due to profit-taking and a stronger US dollar.

Gold and silver prices plunged sharply today, marking their largest single-day declines in years due to profit-taking and a stronger US dollar.

Key takeaways US indices remain steady as investors await Netflix’s financial results after today’s session.

Gold and silver prices plunged sharply today, marking their largest single-day declines in years due to profit-taking and a stronger US dollar.

Today marks the beginning of the earnings release season for the so-called "Magnificent 7" — the largest and most influential technology companies in the USA — putting the markets in a state of anticipation. At the time of publication, the US500 and US100 indices are hovering around yesterday’s closing levels.

After today’s session, Netflix’s financial results will be announced, which could further influence investor sentiment.

The major European stock markets closed the day in positive territory: the FTSE 100 rose by about 0.25%, the CAC 40 gained approximately 0.64%, the AEX recorded a slight increase of about 0.02%, and the DAX ended the session up around 0.37%.

In September, Canada’s annual CPI inflation reached 2.4%, surpassing the forecasted 2.3% and the previous level of 1.9%, with a monthly increase of 0.1%. As a result, after the data release, the probability of an interest rate cut by the Bank of Canada in October fell from 86% to 74%.

Today, the Warsaw Stock Exchange saw a slight correction, with most major indices closing in the red.

Production and assembly dynamics in Poland in September were slightly better than expected — increasing by 0.2% year-over-year (a decline of 2% was forecasted), suggesting some resilience in the industrial sector, although the BIEC indicator still signals deteriorating economic sentiment.

GE Aerospace published its Q3 results, significantly exceeding expectations, which boosted the company’s stock prices; the firm also raised its full fiscal year forecasts despite moderate growth in orders.

Futures prices for cocoa are beginning to rise after previous declines, despite significant export restrictions from Africa and lower processing activity in Asia and Europe. Currently, contracts are priced at around 5,943 USD per ton.

Gold is down more than 5% today, marking its largest single-day correction since August 2020. The drop is a result of profit-taking after earlier gains and changing market conditions such as a strengthening US dollar and easing geopolitical tensions. The price of gold has fallen below the 4,150 USD per ounce level.

Silver is also down more than 7%, dropping below 50 USD — its biggest single-day correction since April — due in part to profit-taking after a wave of FOMO (fear of missing out) among retail investors.

Cryptocurrencies are gaining today, recovering losses from recent market turmoil. Bitcoin is up more than 1.5%, surpassing the 112,000 USD level. Ethereum is also up today, though more modestly, by about 1%, breaking above the 4,000 USD mark.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.