Daily summary: Nervous anticipation, SaaS sell-off and weak macro data

Markets on both sides of the Atlantic appear to be entering a clear wait-and-see mode. The past week was full of twists and turns. The ceasefire in Iran remains fragile, and the start of next week will fully open a new earnings season. Investors are clearly trying to wait for more information,from both politics and companies, before making further decisions. US markets are posting modest declines; Dow futures are down the most, by around 0.6%. Market attention has clearly shifted back toward technology and AI. On a wave of promises and speculation regarding the capabilities of Anthropic’s products, a broad range of tech stocks is falling. These include, among others: Palantir, Palo Alto, CrowdStrike, ServiceNow, and Cloudflare. CoreWeave is posting strong gains, rising as much as 12% on the back of new contracts from Meta and Anthropic.

Macroeconomic data show signs of weakness in US economy: The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released inflation data for March. In line with market expectations, a jump in fuel and fertilizer prices lifted CPI inflation to 3.3%. The concentrated nature of this increase is confirmed by core inflation, which rose only to 2.6%. The University of Michigan survey showed negative consumer sentiment and rising inflation expectations. Short-term inflation expectations increased to 4.8%, while consumer sentiment fell to 47.6—its lowest level in the history of the survey. Durable goods orders fell by 1.3%. Excluding a one-off increase in the fourth week of January, this marks eight consecutive readings with zero or negative growth in orders.

The situation in Europe is similar, with most indices hovering close to their opening levels. The STOXX600 rose by 0.37%. The growth leader in Europe was the WIG20, which closed up as much as 1.25%. European defense stocks are seeing steep declines on the back of another round of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. The sector leader, Rheinmetall, is down as much as 8%. Hensoldt and Leonardo are extending declines to around 5%.

Data from Europe is limited. German consumer inflation came in in line with expectations, rising to 2.8%.

In FX, the euro and the British pound are strengthening by about 0.2% on average versus major currency pairs. The Japanese yen and the New Zealand dollar are the main laggards, down around 0.3%.

In commodities: Most attention remains on oil. Despite the lack of a resolution regarding passage through the strait, oil remains below $100. WTI ends the session around $98, while Brent is around $96. Industrial metals are posting modest gains: copper is up about 1%, and aluminum is up nearly 2%. Gold is stable around $4,760, silver is up more than 1%, and platinum is down more than 1%.

Moderately positive sentiment has returned to the crypto market. Bitcoin is up more than 1%, stabilizing around $73,000. Ethereum is up 1.6%, reaching $2,240. Solana is limiting gains to below 1% and ends the session at $84.5.

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