Daily summary: Powell is pushing the dollar higher. Now it’s time for Big Tech earnings. 📄

The Fed decided to cut interest rates by 25 basis points to a range of 3.75–4.00% , in line with market expectations.

During the press conference, Powell indicated that the December decision is not certain , and FOMC members remain strongly divided . Following his comments, EURUSD fell below 1.1600 .

Market attention now shifts back to Wall Street , where Alphabet, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms will report their quarterly earnings after the cash session closes.

The Trump administration committed to spending over $80 billion on the purchase of Westinghouse nuclear reactors . The U.S. government may obtain about 8% ownership in the company once certain profit thresholds are met, and an IPO could take place if its valuation exceeds $30 billion by 2029 .

Cameco (CCJ.US) , the world’s second-largest uranium producer, has gained over 20% in two sessions . The company holds 49% of Westinghouse , while the remaining 51% is owned by Brookfield Asset Management and Brookfield Renewable Partners .

After the announcement, shares of U.S.-listed uranium companies broadly rallied — Denison Mines, Uranium Energy Corp, Ur-Energy, and Uranium Royalty Corp gained between 5% and 20% .

Nvidia gains 2.70% to $206 per share , with its market capitalization surpassing $5 trillion for the first time in history — making it the first company ever to cross this symbolic threshold .

U.S. oil inventories fell by 6.858 million barrels , compared to expectations for a 1.2 million increase and a 0.961 million decrease previously . The sharp drop reflects a significant decline in imports (down nearly 1 million barrels per day ) alongside a slight rebound in exports .

The Bank of Canada decided to cut rates to 2.25% , matching market expectations. Governor Tiff Macklem noted that tariff-related risks to economic growth are materializing in the real economy .

Meta Platforms (META.US) will release its Q3 FY2025 earnings report today . The company’s advertising business remains its main growth engine. The market expects double-digit growth in both volume and revenue , with FactSet and Bloomberg consensus pointing to $49.5 billion in quarterly revenue .

Alphabet will also report earnings after the close. Forecasts suggest revenue between $99.5–99.7 billion , representing ~13% year-over-year growth .

For Microsoft , markets expect revenue around $75.5 billion , up ~14% y/y , with EPS at $3.66 . The performance of Copilot and cloud services will be key.

Boeing (BA.US) falls 3.40% after disappointing quarterly results . The improvement was weaker than expected , though it doesn’t signal operational deterioration. Performance remains uneven , but a solid production base and order backlog provide grounds for cautious optimism . The main negative highlight was a $4.9 billion loss linked to delays in the 777X aircraft program .

Australia’s inflation rose to 3.5% from 3.0% , above expectations of 3.1% y/y . The increase reduces the likelihood of further RBA rate cuts . AUDUSD traded above 0.6600 today.

Sweden’s Q3 GDP beat expectations at +2.4% y/y (vs. 1.6% expected , 1.4% prior ).

Spain’s Q3 GDP grew 2.8% y/y , below expectations of 3.0% , compared to 3.1% previously , confirming signs of a slowdown , also reflected in retail sales .

U.S. oil inventories fell sharply by 6.86 million barrels last week , far exceeding expectations for a minor drop. Refined product inventories also declined notably — the largest total drawdown since January 2024 — driven by lower imports and reduced refinery throughput .

WTI crude is up 0.7% today , though gains briefly exceeded 1% after the inventory report.

A strong rebound is also visible in gold and silver . Gold rises 1.0% , hovering just below $4,000 , while silver gains over 1.3% , trading just under $48 . The rally has been partly trimmed following the Fed press conference .

Since yesterday, silver has shown notable strength, potentially linked to record-high copper prices , which exceeded $11,000 due to global mining disruptions . It’s worth noting that silver is often extracted as a byproduct of copper mining .

The meeting between U.S. President Trump and President Xi is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. local time in Korea (3:00 a.m. CET). It is expected to last up to four hours — a shorter meeting could imply a disappointing outcome or the formal signing of pre-agreed matters. However, given ongoing structural trade imbalances, a brief meeting appears unlikely to deliver a lasting resolution.

