Daily Summary: Precious metals are bleeding, and the US government is shut down again!🔒

Precious metals continue the decline that began at the end of January. At the time of writing this summary at 8 p.m., gold is down more than 3.5% and testing the $4,650 per ounce mark, while silver is down more than 5%, falling below $79 per ounce.

The event of the day is the partial shutdown of the federal administration in the United States, which occurred after Congress failed to reach an agreement on the budget. The paralysis of funding means the suspension of work at some state institutions and uncertainty for thousands of public sector employees.

Nevertheless, the session across the Atlantic is proceeding in a very positive mood, with the major US indices posting strong gains at the start of the new month . The S&P 500 is up 0.6%, the Nasdaq is up 0.8%, and the Dow Jones is up nearly 1%.

The session on the old continent was calm and positive, with the most important European indices recording significant gains. The German DAX gained 1%, the French CAC 40 almost 0.7%, and the British FTSE 100 ended the day up 1.2%. The Spanish IBEX 35 performed even better, closing up 1.2%.

On the forex market , we are seeing a clear strengthening of the dollar against other major currencies. Capital that previously flowed into precious metals is once again flowing into the US dollar.

USA: The final PMI for industry in January was 52.4, above the forecast of 51.9 and 51.8 a month earlier, indicating the continuing good condition of US industry.

USA: The ISM index for US manufacturing in January was 52.6 points, significantly above market expectations, mainly due to strong growth in new orders. The data supports the dollar and suggests that the Fed may remain cautious about rapid interest rate cuts due to continuing price pressures.

Canada: The PMI index for industry rose to 50.4 in January from 48.6 in the previous month, signaling a return to growth for the sector.

We are seeing a real slump in the commodities market. Henry natural gas contracts (NATGAS) are losing more than 25% due to changes in the weather forecast.

We are seeing a significant correction in the oil market. Brent crude is down about 5.5% to around $66 per barrel, while WTI crude is down nearly 6% to below $62 per barrel.

The correction in oil is caused by Iran . Markets had expected a US attack last weekend.

We are seeing a slight rebound in the cryptocurrency market . Bitcoin is up nearly 2% and approaching $78,500, while Ethereum is up nearly 1.3% and trading at $2,350.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.