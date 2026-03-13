Three markets to watch next week (13.03.2026)

A rarely seen “super week” of central banks is colliding with a rapidly rising geopolitical risk premium linked to developments in the Middle East. The event calendar is exceptionally packed and includes rate decisions from the Fed (Wednesday), the ECB (Thursday), and the BOJ (Thursday), a major catalyst for the technology sector in the form of Nvidia’s GTC AI conference (Monday–Thursday), and a political component in the form of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting focused on the Middle East. At the same time, the oil market is pricing in tail risks of prolonged disruptions to key transport routes. Key markets to watch: OIL, US500, USDJPY. OIL Oil remains the clearest barometer of the current tensions in the Middle East. However, the market risk is no longer only about volatility, but primarily about the duration of disruptions and how quickly global oil flows will be able to adjust. In recent days, Brent briefly traded above the 100 USD level, and investment banks are raising short-term price forecasts, assuming that geopolitical tensions and risks to energy infrastructure will keep the market in a tight supply environment. Upcoming macro events could further amplify moves in either direction: Chinese retail sales and industrial production data (Monday) will provide signals for demand, followed by decisions from the Fed, ECB, and BOJ, which will influence the US dollar and broader financial conditions. US500 US equities are currently at the center of three opposing forces: signals from monetary policy, the AI narrative, and geopolitical risk. The Fed decision and Jerome Powell’s press conference (Wednesday) will be the key event of the week for equity investors. The market will watch whether the committee emphasizes a “higher for longer” scenario due to inflation risks (especially if oil prices remain elevated), or whether it sees sufficient signs of economic slowdown to leave room for future rate cuts. At the same time, Nvidia’s GTC conference (Monday–Thursday) may once again strengthen the artificial intelligence narrative through announcements of new products, technology roadmaps, and presentations by CEO Jensen Huang. USDJPY The Bank of Japan’s decision (Thursday) and Governor Kazuo Ueda’s press conference will be analyzed by the market for signals about the durability of inflation in Japan and the impact of global commodity shocks. At the same time, the Fed decision (Wednesday) will determine the direction of US bond yields, which remain a key driver for the dollar. In practice, the pair should be analyzed this week in a “two-step” framework — first the Fed decision, then the BOJ — and only after both announcements are known can a stronger directional move be expected.

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