Daily summary: Rising oil pressures EURUSD, bull run on Wall Street continues

Rising oil prices are limiting gains on EUR/USD, with the pair falling to 1.177, even though positive risk sentiment would typically support its appreciation. In recent days, however, this has not been the case, as the market is increasingly convinced that a US–Iran agreement is still far from being finalized. This raises medium-term concerns about geopolitical tensions and the potential for constrained exports through key routes such as the Strait of Hormuz or Bab el-Mandeb.

US macro data came in stronger than expected today, reinforcing the view that the Fed is likely to hold off on dovish policy decisions in the foreseeable future, especially if oil prices remain around $100 or higher as we see today.

Initial jobless claims: 207K (forecast: 213K; previous: 218K)

Continuing jobless claims: 1,818K (forecast: 1,810K; previous: 1,787K)

Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index (April): 26.7 (forecast: 10.3; previous: 18.1)

Bitcoin has pulled back below $74,000 and was once again rejected at the key resistance zone between $74,000 and $75,000. Cryptocurrencies appear to be losing momentum despite the ongoing rally in global equity markets, with Bitcoin down nearly 15% year-to-date, compared to a roughly 2.5% gain in the S&P 500 and a 4% increase in the Nasdaq 100.

Leaders from Gulf Arab states and Europe estimate that a US–Iran peace agreement could take around six months to finalize. They are urging both sides to extend the current ceasefire to allow more time for negotiations. Gulf states continue to believe that Iran is pursuing nuclear capabilities, despite recent US and Israeli strikes. According to regional officials, any agreement should prevent Iran from enriching uranium and ban long-range ballistic missiles.

Gulf leaders are largely opposed to renewed fighting and favor a diplomatic solution led by the United States. One of the key demands is the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to restore energy flows. Officials have privately warned that a global food crisis could intensify if the waterway remains closed beyond next month. Energy prices could continue to rise if the conflict extends beyond the proposed negotiation timeline.

EURUSD (H1 interval)