Morning wrap (27.05.2026)

The RBNZ left the OCR rate unchanged at 2.25%, although the decision was reached only after a 3–3 split within the committee and a deciding vote from Governor Anna Breman.

All policymakers agreed that further rate hikes will likely be necessary — the disagreement concerned only the timing of when to begin. The updated OCR path was revised significantly higher, with the terminal rate projected at 3.28% by June 2029.

The New Zealand dollar is gaining between 0.5–0.7% against the other G10 currencies.

Governor Breman emphasized that the Middle East conflict was the direct reason for keeping rates unchanged at the current meeting. Even if the conflict ended immediately, inflationary effects are expected to persist for a longer period.

Shipping disruptions have lifted inflation not only through fuel prices, but also via broader transport costs and slower economic growth. This means that a geopolitical resolution alone will not eliminate the need for further monetary tightening.

Australia’s April CPI inflation slowed to 4.2% y/y, below market expectations, mainly due to a temporary fuel tax reduction. At the same time, trimmed mean core inflation rose to 3.4%, the highest level since late 2024.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda and official comments suggest the possibility of a rate hike at the June 16 meeting. Ueda described the Middle East conflict as the “fifth oil shock” for Japan.

The US attacked Iranian boats accused of deploying mines near the Strait of Hormuz, triggering an Iranian response and further US strikes. Despite this, the Iranian negotiator remained in Qatar, signaling that diplomatic channels are still functioning.

OIL is falling toward 95 USD per barrel, while WTI is declining to 91.90 USD per barrel. Reports have emerged suggesting that an agreement may have already been reached.

The Trump administration appears to be giving Israel room to operate against Hezbollah in Lebanon. According to reports, Israel eliminated the new Qassam commander.

Goldman Sachs raised its S&P 500 year-end 2026 target to 8,000 points from the previous 7,600.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.