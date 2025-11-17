Daily summary: Risk assets keep sliding on US rate cut jitters (17.11.2025)

Key takeaways US indices extended losses despite some minor early trading gains

Yen sells off following negative GDP reading

Bitcoin at its lowest since April

Despite an early rebound, U.S. stock indexes are heading toward the close in negative territory. The Russell 2000 small-cap index (US2000: -0.8%) is posting the largest losses, remaining most exposed to the risk of higher interest rates. US100, US500, and US30 are down around 0.5%.

Technology stocks were the biggest losers on Wall Street today, weighed down by valuation concerns in AI-related sectors and rising tension ahead of Nvidia’s earnings (NVDA.US: -1.7%). Among the “Mag 7,” only Alphabet (GOOG.US: +3.5%) and Tesla (TSLA.US: +2%) traded higher. Berkshire Hathaway disclosed $4.9 billion in Alphabet shares (17.85 million shares as of September 30), making it the tenth-largest holding in its portfolio.

In Europe, declines dominated as well. DE40 is set to close at a two-month low (-1.24% to 23,600), with FRA40 (-0.5%), SPA35 (-1.15%), ITA40 (-0.5%), and FTSE 100 (-0.25%) also in the red.

Novo Nordisk (NOVOB.DK) announced a price cut for its obesity drugs Wegovy/Ozempic in the U.S. to $349 per month to compete for market share. Shares gained 0.5%.

On forex markets, the U.S. dollar index is rising on concerns over a potential December rate cut in the U.S. (USDIDX: +0.2%). Emerging-market currencies lost the most against the dollar (e.g., USDISL: +0.8%, USDBRL, USDPLN: +0.5%). The Japanese yen remains the weakest, extending losses after a negative GDP report (USDJPY: +0.4%). EURUSD fell 0.25%, dipping just below 1.16 (currently 1.159).

Soybean futures rebounded 2.75%, climbing above key resistance amid hopes of renewed Chinese purchases of U.S. soybeans and USDA reports indicating smaller crops.

Cryptocurrencies continued to sell off. Bitcoin lost 1.4% to $92,920, reaching its lowest level since April, while Ethereum fell 1.5% to $3,050.

Gold declined for a third consecutive day (-0.4% to $4,066), while silver gained 0.2% to $50.80.

