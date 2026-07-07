Daily summary: Semiconductors weigh on Wall Street 📉 Oil rises 3%, US30 cools after record highs

Key takeaways Falling semiconductor stocks are dragging both the Nasdaq 100 and the S&P 500 lower.

Big Tech and software companies are outperforming AI infrastructure giants in today's session.

Oil prices are up more than 3%, supporting the U.S. dollar, while precious metals are trading lower.

The latest ADP report showed U.S. private-sector employment increased by 21,000 jobs, down from the previous gain of 30,750.

Following a sharp selloff across Asian markets, where Japan's Nikkei fell more than 2% and South Korea's KOSPI lost nearly 5%, as well as declines in Europe, with both the DAX and Euro Stoxx 50 closing around 1.3% lower, Wall Street indices came under pressure from heavy selling in semiconductor and AI infrastructure stocks. Some of the biggest losers recovered from their initial declines during the session, with Nvidia turning positive and gaining more than 1% after falling nearly 2% at the U.S. market open. Despite bullish commentary from JPMorgan, Citi, and Bank of America, all of which maintain price targets well above $200 per share for SpaceX, the stock fell nearly 5.5% after joining the prestigious Nasdaq index. Shares of Musk's space company have now retreated close to their June 12, 2026 opening price.

European equities also ended the day in negative territory. Germany's DAX and the Euro Stoxx 50 both lost around 1.3%, following the weakness seen earlier in Asia, where South Korea's KOSPI plunged nearly 5%.

At the same time, Germany released stronger-than-expected macroeconomic data. Seasonally adjusted industrial production rose 0.11% year-over-year, beating expectations for a 0.6% decline after the previous reading of -0.54%. On a monthly basis, industrial production increased by 0.9%, well above the 0.1% consensus forecast and the previous 0.4% reading.

Silver is down nearly 2%, while gold has retreated 0.6% as the U.S. Dollar Index (USDIDX) rebounds after Brent crude surged more than 3% on renewed geopolitical tensions involving the U.S., Qatar, and Iran. The biggest concerns were triggered by damage to a Qatari LNG tanker and a Saudi oil supertanker off the coast of Oman, although there have been no reported casualties or oil spills.

Qatar accused Iran of violating international law and threatening global energy security, while Tehran denied responsibility for the attacks but noted that it had previously warned vessels against using certain shipping routes. For now, the market does not expect a lasting disruption to energy supplies, but any further escalation in the Strait of Hormuz could quickly increase the geopolitical risk premium embedded in global oil and natural gas prices. Source: xStation5 US30 chart (D1 interval) The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures contract continues to significantly outperform the technology-heavy Nasdaq. After reaching a new all-time high near 53,500 points, the index is down only around 0.5% today. Source: xStation5 Tesla (TSLA.US) chart (D1 interval) Tesla shares are down more than 3% today and are testing the 200-day exponential moving average (red line). Selling pressure has been testing buyers' conviction for some time. A break below $400 could increase the probability of a move toward the next major support area near $330 per share. Source: xStation5

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