Daily summary: Tech sector drags down Wall Street 📉Gold and silver gain

The European trading session ended lower, with selling pressure dominating almost from the start. Germany’s DAX fell nearly 0.6%, France’s CAC40 declined about 0.8%, and the UK’s FTSE slipped more than 0.3%. German retail sales (seasonally adjusted, m/m) for July dropped by 1.5% versus expectations of -0.4% and the previous reading of 1%. On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, sales rose 1.9%, below the forecast of 2.6% and the prior 4.9%. In the US, major indices are also under pressure in the final session of the week. The Nasdaq 100 (US100) is down more than 1.2%, with the US30 and US500 also losing ground. Technology shares are weighing on the market, led by sharp declines in semiconductors and software. Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

Nvidia is down over 3%, Taiwan Semiconductor is showing similar losses, Broadcom is down more than 4%, while Oracle has dropped nearly 6.5%. The best-performing sectors today are energy (despite modest declines in oil and gas prices) and healthcare. Today’s US data came in mixed. The PCE inflation reading matched forecasts, while personal income and spending also showed no surprises. However, the University of Michigan survey pointed to weaker consumer sentiment and lower inflation expectations. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment (August): 58.2 (forecast 58.6; previous 58.6) Current Conditions: 61.7 (forecast 60.8; previous 60.9)

Expectations: 55.9 (forecast 57.5; previous 57.2)

1-Year Inflation Expectations: 4.8% (forecast 5.0%; previous 4.9%)

5–10 Year Inflation Expectations: 3.5% (forecast 3.9%; previous 3.9%) US Data (July): Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app PCE Price Index YoY: 2.6% (forecast 2.6%; previous 2.6%)

PCE MoM: 0.2% (forecast 0.2%; previous 0.3%)

Core PCE YoY: 2.9% (forecast 2.9%; previous 2.8%)

Consumer Spending MoM: 0.5% (forecast 0.5%; previous 0.3%)

Personal Income MoM: 0.4% (forecast 0.4%; previous 0.3%)

Real Personal Consumption MoM: 0.3% (forecast 0.3%; previous 0.1%)

Retail Inventories ex-auto (prelim): 0.1% (previous -0.1%)

Wholesale Inventories MoM (prelim): 0.2% (forecast 0.1%; previous 0.1%)

Advance Goods Trade Balance: -$103.60B (forecast -$90.2B; previous -$84.85B)



The US dollar is down nearly 0.1%, while the EURUSD is gaining. Precious metals are rallying, with gold up more than 0.8% to above $3,450/oz and silver breaking levels not seen since autumn 2011, trading near $40/oz. In agricultural commodities, corn is in focus, rising after Pro Farmer data pointed to harvests below USDA projections and following the latest COT report, which showed managed money funds increasing long positions while cutting a significant number of shorts. On the cryptocurrency market, losses dominate. Bitcoin has retreated to $108,000, with most altcoins, including Ethereum and Dogecoin, also under pressure.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.