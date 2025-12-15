Daily Summary: Tech sector fears send markets lower

The session in the USA began with slight increases, but over time the market lost momentum amid concerns about the condition of technology companies. The biggest declines are seen in contracts on the Russell 2000, which are down about 0.6%. The Nasdaq 100 is performing better, with contracts down 0.3%. The smallest declines can be observed on the S&P 500 and Dow, where declines are limited to about 0.2%.

The company iRobot, the producer of the iconic "Roomba" cleaning robots, could not withstand the pressure from Chinese substitutes and announced bankruptcy, with valuation losses exceeding 70%.

Today's statements from FED members were received by the market as moderately dovish, but increasingly visible internal conflicts are attracting more attention. The views of FOMC members are trying to drift in two separate directions. Meanwhile, news from President Trump's circle indicates that Kevin Hasset's candidacy is not as certain as the markets priced it a week ago.

The session in Europe is performing better compared to the USA, with most of it being growth-oriented. The leaders of growth are Italy and Poland. Contracts on the Italian FTSE MIB are up about 1%, and contracts on the WIG20 are up as much as 1.7%. Noticeable increases are also seen in contracts on the SUI20, UK100, and SPA35. Slight growth in French indices, with the CAC40 contract rising by 0.4%. The DAX is slightly down by 0.2%.

The European session is marked by declines in defense companies, dictated by further stages of negotiations concerning Ukraine. European banks are pushing indices up, with sentiment towards them turning clearly positive.

Swiss PPI data disappointed. Producer prices fell by as much as 0.5% month-on-month. The Swiss franc is clearly losing against the dollar and euro, about 0.2%.

In the Forex market, the Norwegian and Swedish crowns are also not performing well. Scandinavian currencies are losing against most currency pairs.

In the commodity market, in the agricultural products segment, the decline in cocoa continues. The commodity is under enormous and prolonged supply pressure, with contract prices falling by over 6% today.

Oil is down by over 1.5%, testing recent lows again.

Precious metals continue another wave of growth. Palladium is rising the most, by as much as 5%, while platinum and silver are up 2%. Gold is up by about 0.2%.

Falling interest rates and institutional adoption are not helping the crypto market, with significant declines observed across the board. Bitcoin is down as much as 3%, falling to the level of $85,000. The situation looks even worse for Ethereum, which is down as much as 5%, falling again below the psychological level of $3,000.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.