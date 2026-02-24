Daily summary: Technology Drives Wall Street as Tehran Seeks Truce

The session across the Atlantic is unfolding in distinctly positive territory, with major Wall Street indices rebounding strongly after yesterday’s losses. The Nasdaq Composite is up more than 1%, the S&P 500 gains around 0.8%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rises by about 0.9%.

The event of the day is undoubtedly the announcement of a multi-year agreement between Advanced Micro Devices and Meta Platforms for AI infrastructure supplies. News of the massive contract boosted the companies’ stock prices and triggered a strong market reaction, highlighting the scale and significance of the deal for the continued development of the artificial intelligence sector.

Software stocks also rebounded following the announcement of a series of partnerships with Anthropic , easing earlier investor concerns over potential AI-related disruptions.

Market sentiment has calmed significantly after previous turbulence caused by the U.S . Supreme Court ruling that tariffs imposed by the administration were unlawful.

In Europe, most markets also ended the day in positive territory . The CAC 40 rose nearly 0.3%, the DAX gained over 0.1%, while the FTSE 100 closed with a marginal decline, and the IBEX 35 fell more than 0.35%.

In February, the consumer confidence index published by The Conference Board in the United States stood at 91.2 points, exceeding both the forecast (87.4 points) and the previous reading (89 points). The better-than-expected result may signal an improvement in US consumer sentiment.

On the forex market , we are seeing a clear weakness in the Japanese yen, which is losing ground against major currencies, with the USD/JPY pair rising by around 0.7% today. The weakening of the yen is due, among other things, to investor concerns about Japan's fiscal stability and planned expansion of government spending.

We are seeing relatively small fluctuations in the precious metals marke t. Gold is down 1.3% and hovering around $5,160 per ounce, while silver is down 0.7% and below $87.5 per ounce.

The situation is different on the industrial metals market . Copper contracts are up nearly 2.5%, and nickel contracts are up almost 4%.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said that Tehran is ready to take “all necessary steps” to reach an agreement with the United States before the next round of negotiations in Geneva, which investors saw as a sign of a possible de-escalation of geopolitical tensions. In response to these statements, oil prices are falling as the risk premium associated with the conflict in the Middle East has decreased.

We are seeing slight declines in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin is down about 0.6% and is below $64,300, while Ethereum is down 0.2% and hovering around $1,850.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.