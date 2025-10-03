Daily Summary: US2000 leads on Wall Street📈Crypto and metals up, US dollar down

US indices are rising, even as the market continues to grapple with risks stemming from the potential US government shutdown. Investors, however, seem to believe that any fiscal turbulence will not derail the upward momentum, despite rising odds of prolonged shutdown (Kalshi prices in even 15 days long shutdown)

The best performer in the US is the small-cap Russell 2000 index , but the rally is broad-based, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 also leading gains. Markets welcomed the prospect of faster interest rate cuts in the US; BofA Research noted that it now expects cuts in October, compared to its earlier forecast for September.

US ISM services data came in below analysts' expectations. Even so, most components remained above the neutral 50 threshold, giving investors hope for a soft economic landing, fueling speculation of faster rate cuts, and supporting the euro-dollar. The headline index fell to 50 from forecasts of 51.4 and the previous reading of 52. New orders dropped sharply, employment ticked slightly above expectations, while the prices index rose to 69.4 from 69.2 in August.

, where PMI readings disappointed. The declines were deeper than forecast, signalling further weakness in industrial output. On commodities markets, copper surged more than 2% , with investors seeing it as a sign of improving demand prospects. The metal is now trading close to all-time highs. Precious metals also extended their rally, with another strong session: platinum and silver both gained around 2%, while gold is testing the $3,900/oz mark.

