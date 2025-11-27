Daily Summary: Wall Street absence limits market's activity

Thanksgiving in the USA has significantly limited activity in the financial markets. American stock exchanges are not conducting trading today, and the main indices remain inactive. Futures movements are minimal, within a range below 0.1%.

Due to the absence of investors and capital from the USA in Europe, the European session also shows low volatility and reduced transaction volume. Contracts on DE40, SUI20, SPA35, and UK100 are moving with volatility below 0.1%. A more noticeable decline is seen in NED25, dropping by as much as 0.4%, and W20, which falls by over 0.3%.

During the European session, PUMA (PUM.DE) stood out, as the market is discounting rumors of a potential acquisition by a Chinese conglomerate. The stock of the clothing company is rising by over 10%.

European investors received a series of significant macroeconomic data for interpretation and valuation today. Consumers and industry in the Eurozone remain cautious, with another decline in confidence readings, which turned out to be larger than expected. Services perform better, not only growing but also exceeding market expectations.

The ECB published the "minutes" from its last meeting. Bank representatives emphasize their openness to various policy options and responsiveness to data. Inflation prospects remain unchanged, uncertainty remains elevated but under control. The council signals that the cycle of interest rate hikes has likely come to an end.

Movement in the commodity market remains small during the session. Oil is experiencing a slight rebound of about 0.7%. Some industrial metals are losing value.

In the currency market, the NZDUSD and AUDUSD pairs stand out today. The divergence in monetary policy between the banks of Australia and New Zealand compared to the increasingly dovish FED supports the valuation of local currencies.

An exceptionally calm day for the crypto market. The lack of a session in the USA limits asset price volatility. Bitcoin is rising by about 1.5%. Ethereum shows upward movement around 0.2%.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.