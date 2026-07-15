Daily Summary: Wall Street Gains, Dow Jones Near All-Time Highs After Softer PPI Data

US indices are having a solid session today, while the Nasdaq 100 is down less than 0.2% despite an initially sharp selloff in stocks linked to the artificial intelligence theme. The S&P 500 is gaining 0.3% and is trading increasingly close to the 7,600-point level, while the Dow Jones remains near record highs. June producer price inflation came in below expectations, which, together with strong earnings and a rally in ASML shares, supported risk assets. June PPI (MoM): -0.3% (Expected: 0.0%; Previous: 0.6%)

-0.3% (Expected: 0.0%; Previous: 0.6%) June PPI (YoY): 5.5% (Expected: 6.2%; Previous: 6.0%)

5.5% (Expected: 6.2%; Previous: 6.0%) Core PPI (MoM): 0.2% (Expected: 0.3%; Previous: 0.4%)

0.2% (Expected: 0.3%; Previous: 0.4%) Core PPI (YoY): 4.7% (Expected: 5.2%; Previous: 4.9%) Another US inflation report surprised to the downside. Producer prices declined 0.3% month over month, while both headline and core annual inflation measures slowed more than economists had expected. The data reinforced yesterday's softer-than-expected CPI report, strengthening expectations that inflationary pressures continue to ease. Today's gains on Wall Street are being led by shares of Meta Platforms, Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and Oracle, potentially signaling a gradual shift in investor sentiment and a rotation of capital away from AI infrastructure suppliers toward the Magnificent Seven. Bank stocks are also performing strongly, supported by another round of record earnings, with the broader financial sector led by BlackRock. Shares of the asset management giant are up more than 6% after the company beat expectations on revenue, earnings, and assets under management (AUM), which reached a record $15 trillion. The Bank of Canada (BoC) left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.25%, in line with market expectations. Policymakers said the current level of interest rates remains appropriate to support the economic recovery. The central bank lowered its 2026 GDP growth forecast to 0.7% from 1.2%, while raising its 2027 growth projection to 1.8% from 1.6%. It also increased its estimate for second-quarter annualized GDP growth to 2.5%, following a 0.1% contraction in the first quarter. The BoC expects economic growth to gradually accelerate through 2027 and 2028. It forecasts inflation to slow to around 2.5% in the second half of 2026 before returning to its 2% target in early 2027. The central bank also noted that long-term business inflation expectations remain well anchored, while Canada's labor market continues to be weak but broadly stable. (Summary in progress) DJIA futures chart (US30, D1 interval) Source: xStation5

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