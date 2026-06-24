Daily Summary- Wall Street Holds Firm While Commodities Plunge on Hawkish Fed

📈 Market Overview & Stock Exchanges Futures Bounce: Following a painful tech sell-off during the first two sessions of this week, US futures and major indexes are showing signs of stabilization and are attempting to form a local bottom . The US500 is trading close to yesterday's close , while the US100 is deepening its losses, shedding 0.8% and testing the 29,500-point level .

US Outpaces the Rest of the World: Optimism on Wall Street is being supported by comments from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent , who highlighted the established resilience of the American economy . While regions heavily impacted by geopolitical conflicts are seeing GDP growth near zero , capital is massively fleeing to safe-haven US assets .

J.P. Morgan Raises the Bar: Boosting market sentiment, J.P. Morgan raised its year-end 2026 target for the S&P 500 from 7,600 to 7,800 points, attributing the upgrade to the unabated investment boom in the artificial intelligence sector. 🏢 Corporate & Equities Micron Ahead of Earnings: The entire tech sector's attention (including giants like Nvidia, Microsoft, and Dell ) is laser-focused on Micron Technology's financial report , which will be published after the market close . The company's shares have surged by an astronomical 700% over the past year , leaving investors anxiously questioning whether these stellar outlooks are already fully priced in . This report will serve as a critical litmus test for the sustainability of global AI infrastructure spending , which is projected to exceed $600 billion across the industry .

Alphabet's Historic Dow Jones Inclusion: The Mountain View giant is officially joining the elite DJIA index , replacing telecom heavyweight Verizon Communications , with the change taking effect on Monday, June 29, 2026 . This marks the symbolic crowning of an era dominated by AI and cloud computing , triggering massive rebalancings across ETF portfolios . Alphabet shares are gaining 1% today , showcasing a strong performance amid today's broader tech sell-off .

Defense Sector in Deep Retreat & Profit Taking: Defense stocks (including Europe's Rheinmetall and US defense giants) continue to slide. Investors are liquidating capital en masse due to a lack of new escalatory triggers and mounting speculation regarding a diplomatic reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Consequently, Rheinmetall is losing 18% today 🛢️ Energy Commodities Oil Price Collapse & War Premium Erased: The price of WTI crude oil plummeted below the psychological $70 per barrel threshold , retracing all the way back to levels seen during the first trading session after the outbreak of the war in the Middle East . The United States indicated that no transit fees are being collected in the Strait of Hormuz , and a return to normalcy should be achieved within a few weeks once mine-clearing operations wrap up. Furthermore, the Secretary of Energy noted that the US can guarantee safe passage through the strait , even without an agreement with Iran .

The Trap in Official EIA Inventory Data: Today's weekly report from the Department of Energy brought a seemingly excellent print for market bulls , but its technical underlying details accelerated the commodity's sell-off . Crude oil inventories recorded a drawdown of -6.088 million barrels (steeper than the projected -4.461 million drop). Conversely, gasoline inventories showed an unexpected build of +2.064 million barrels (vs. an expected draw of -0.578 million), while distillate stocks recorded a build of +3.064 million barrels (vs. an expected draw of -0.505 million).

US Refinery Operations & Strategic Reserves State: US refineries are currently operating at full capacity, which directly explains the massive drop in raw crude inventories; however, finished fuel stocks unexpectedly expanded, halting the aggressive downward trend of recent weeks. Concurrently, the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) has shrunk to its lowest levels since the 1980s. 🪙 Precious Metals Precious Metals Crash & 2026 Lows: Both gold and silver are printing their lowest levels of 2026 . Gold prices broke through key support, capitulating below the $4,000 level and losing nearly 30% from January's historical highs (when it tested $5,600). This liquidation is driven by the new doctrine of Fed Chair Kevin Warsh —despite cheaper oil, Warsh points to stubborn core inflation (with the PCE index projected at 3.6% ) and has no intention of easing monetary policy . As a result, the market is seriously pricing in the risk of an interest rate hike in September 2026 , leaving the next technical support at $3,570 .

Silver Breaks Below $60: Silver is enduring its worst stretch in 5 years , testing its lowest levels since December of last year . Alongside a surging dollar (with the USD index sitting at 13-month highs ), the metal's valuation is heavily weighed down by industrial weakness in China and diminishing demand for solar panels .

Sharp Rebound in the Gold/Silver Ratio & Price Projections: The Gold/Silver Ratio is rebounding sharply toward the 70–80 range. If gold prices consolidate around $4,000, it implies a mathematical drop for silver into the $50–$57.15 region, while a worst-case scenario could see the metal slide as low as $45–$46. 🌾 Agricultural Markets "Super El Niño" Threat & Extreme Weather Anomalies: The latest meteorological data points to a 60–67% probability of a destructive "Super El Niño" phenomenon developing over the 2026/2027 turn. This anomaly could rank as one of the strongest thermal fluctuations recorded since 1950 .

Supply Pressure in Soft Commodities: The looming anomaly directly threatens soft commodity crops in West Africa (cocoa) and Southeast Asia (Robusta coffee) . Cocoa prices remain at extremely elevated levels due to a severely tight supply-demand balance. Cocoa is enjoying another powerful session today, rallying 7% and testing the immediate vicinity of the $5,000 per ton mark .

Demand Destruction & Weather-Related Market Beneficiaries: Analysts warn of a trade asymmetry, noting that these extreme prices have already begun stifling demand (demand destruction), a factor investors must consider when positioning in the commodities space. On the flip side, the primary weather-related beneficiaries could be soybeans and US natural gas, both of which typically see production increases during an El Niño event, creating clear downside potential for their prices.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.