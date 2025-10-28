Daily Summary – Wall Street Rises Ahead of “Magnificent Seven” Earnings

OpenAI strengthens partnership with Microsoft through $135B share transfer, while UnitedHealth and Cameco report better-than-expected results.

OpenAI strengthens partnership with Microsoft through $135B share transfer, while UnitedHealth and Cameco report better-than-expected results.

OpenAI strengthens partnership with Microsoft through $135B share transfer, while UnitedHealth and Cameco report better-than-expected results.

OpenAI strengthens partnership with Microsoft through $135B share transfer, while UnitedHealth and Cameco report better-than-expected results.

OpenAI strengthens partnership with Microsoft through $135B share transfer, while UnitedHealth and Cameco report better-than-expected results.

OpenAI strengthens partnership with Microsoft through $135B share transfer, while UnitedHealth and Cameco report better-than-expected results.

U.S. stock markets approach record highs as investors anticipate strong corporate earnings and potential Fed rate cuts.

U.S. stock markets approach record highs as investors anticipate strong corporate earnings and potential Fed rate cuts.

U.S. stock markets approach record highs as investors anticipate strong corporate earnings and potential Fed rate cuts.

U.S. stock markets approach record highs as investors anticipate strong corporate earnings and potential Fed rate cuts.

U.S. stock markets approach record highs as investors anticipate strong corporate earnings and potential Fed rate cuts.

U.S. stock markets approach record highs as investors anticipate strong corporate earnings and potential Fed rate cuts.

Key takeaways U.S. stock markets approach record highs as investors anticipate strong corporate earnings and potential Fed rate cuts.

OpenAI strengthens partnership with Microsoft through $135B share transfer, while UnitedHealth and Cameco report better-than-expected results.

European stock indices showed mixed performance today, ending the session with slight declines after reaching record highs on Monday. The Euro Stoxx 50 fell about 0.12%. Among individual markets, Germany’s DAX lost around 0.1%, France’s CAC 40 dropped 0.3%, while the UK’s FTSE 100 gained slightly by 0.4%.

The U.S. earnings season is entering a critical phase . Tomorrow, Microsoft will release its quarterly report, followed by other companies in the “Magnificent Seven” in the coming days.

OpenAI transferred 27% of its shares to Microsoft , valued at $135 billion, strengthening the strategic partnership and Microsoft’s access to key AI technologies while maintaining OpenAI’s independence.

UnitedHealth Group’s shares rise following its Q3 2025 results, which exceeded analysts’ expectations.

Cameco’s stock jumps about 20% to a record high after announcing a strategic partnership with the U.S. government, Brookfield, and Westinghouse, involving potential contracts worth $80 billion.

U.S. home prices unexpectedly increased by 0.4% in August, defying expectations of a 0.1% decline, marking a positive surprise after months of slight decreases.

The U.S. consumer confidence index for October came in at 94.6 , above market expectations of 93.4 but down from the revised September figure of 95.6. Consumer sentiment remains below 100, indicating cautious spending.

Consumer sentiment in Germany, according to GfK, fell below forecasts due to geopolitical tensions, inflation concerns, and job security worries, dampening economic optimism.

Brent crude oil prices dropped to around $64.30 per barrel , down about 2% from the previous day. Oil remains under pressure amid expectations of further production increases by OPEC+, offsetting positive sentiment from U.S.-China trade negotiations.

Gold prices fell about 1% to roughly $3,971 per ounce , trading between $3,901 and $4,034, while silver rose about 0.5% to around $47.06 per ounce.

Bitcoin rose about 0,5% to around $114,500 , while Ethereum slipped slightly, losing about 0.3% to roughly $4,100.



The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.