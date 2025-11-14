Daily summary: Wall Street tries to stop the sell-off 📌Gold down 1.8%, Bitcoin loses 4.5%

Wall Street indices are attempting to halt the recent sell-off, with the Nasdaq 100 turning “green” despite falling nearly 1.5% at the start of the session. Nevertheless, buying interest remains limited, and the risk of renewed declines persists, with the VIX holding above 20 points. The sell-off continues even though the U.S. government shutdown has ended, and sentiment around AI-related stocks remains cautious. Shares of CoreWeave , one of the key barometers of optimism surrounding GPU demand and computing power, have resumed their decline — losing nearly 30% over the past five days .

Chinese technology giant Alibaba (BABA.US) has been identified as providing technological support for Chinese military “operations” targeting the United States, according to intelligence referenced in a White House national security memo. Alibaba shares extend a sell-off today.

CBOT wheat futures ( WHEAT ) are trading sharply lower today following the USDA WASDE report, which showed significantly higher-than-expected ending stocks at 901 million bushels , compared with the 869 million projected. Corn stocks came in line with expectations, while soybean stocks were slightly lower ( 290 million vs. 302 million estimated).

According to FactSet data, the 91% of S&P 500 companies already out with results, 82% beat earnings expectations , while 77% topped revenue forecasts — a broadly positive quarter. 91% of S&P 500 companies having already reported, 82% beat EPS expectations — well above the 5-year average (78%) and 10-year average (75%). If this number holds, it would match the best beat rate since Q3 2021 .

The German DAX was down almost 1.1% today, with British FTSE falling almost 0.7%; sentiments were pressured by US indices sell-off before the start of the session on Wall Street. Eurozone Q3 GDP data released today showed growth of 0.2% , in line with forecasts and above the previous 0.1% . Year over year, GDP increased 1.4% , beating expectations of 1.3% , though slightly below the prior 1.5% . Employment in the eurozone rose 0.1% quarter-on-quarter , and 0.2% in the EU. On an annual basis, employment increased 0.5% in the eurozone and 0.6% in the EU.

France's October CPI data showed a 0.1% month-on-month increase , matching expectations (after a 1% m/m decline previously). Year-over-year inflation came in at 0.9% , slightly below the 1% forecast and down from 1.2% previously. Spanish data indicated a 0.7% m/m increase , in line with estimates (after –0.3% m/m previously). Annual inflation rose 3.1% y/y , matching expectations and exceeding the prior 3.0% .

Switzerland has agreed to invest $200 bln in the US after the trade deal; achieving a tariff agreement at 15% all in. Under the declaration of intent, at the same time as the reduction in US tariffs, Switzerland will reduce import duties on a range of US products. Source: xStation5

