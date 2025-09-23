Daily Summary: Wall Street under pressure from tech sell-off 📉 Coffee down over 4%

PMI activity readings for September surprised markets: in France, there was a decline, while in Germany both the composite and services indices rose, each above the 52 mark. However, manufacturing activity fell from 50.2 to 48.5.

In the UK, the September 2025 PMI data disappointed investors. The services PMI dropped to 51.9 points (forecast: 53.0), while the manufacturing PMI fell to 46.2 (forecast: 47.1). The composite PMI also came in at 51.9, below market expectations of 53.

European stock indices closed the session mixed. Germany’s DAX fell over 0.3%, while the UK’s FTSE ended flat. On Wall Street, indexes are seeing slight declines, led by Nvidia and Oracle, down 3% and over 4% respectively. The Nasdaq 100 is retreating by more than 0.7%.

The preliminary U.S. PMI data for September shows moderate economic slowdown. Both services and manufacturing data indicated a slight deceleration and came in below expectations. The composite PMI was 53.6, just under the forecast of 54.

The Richmond Fed Index for September came in well below expectations, at -17 vs. the forecasted -5 and previous reading of - 7 .

Jerome Powell signaled that the Fed is ready to adjust policy and lower interest rates, placing more attention on the weakening labor market. However, the Fed still sees tariffs as having a sustained pro-inflationary impact.

Michelle Bowman of the Federal Reserve expressed concern about the rising risk of a labor market slowdown in the U.S. She warned that if demand conditions do not improve, businesses may start cutting jobs in the coming months.

Fed officials Goolsbee and Bostic also commented on monetary policy today. Both leaned toward measured rate cuts and emphasized that incoming labor market data—which weakened over the summer—will be closely monitored.

Sweden’s central bank, Riksbank , unexpectedly c ut interest rates to 1.75% (from 2.00%) to support the economy amid a slowdown. However, it signaled this may be the last cut in the current cycle, with rates likely to remain at the new level for an extended period.

In Poland, the unemployment rate rose to 5.5% in September 2025, in line with market expectations (previously 5.4%). The Labor Ministry noted the increase is due to new regulations introduced in June that reduced the number of people being removed from unemployment registers.

Arabica coffee futures on ICE dropped nearly 4.5% today, amid forecasts for heavier rainfall in Brazil. Prices didn’t respond to Donald Trump’s criticism of Brazil and President Lula, which pointed to continued high tariffs on Brazilian exports for the foreseeable future.

Crypto market sentiment remains weak – Bitcoin fell almost 1%, trading near $112,000. Meanwhile, metals rallied sharply: platinum surged over 5%, and gold rose more than 0.8%. The combination of a weakening labor market and rising prices in the U.S. is fueling stagflation concerns.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.