DE40: Europe moves sideways, Nestle gains

Key takeaways Day starts with declines but optimism menadge to return onto market as the day go

Nestle gains on promise to lay off 16,000 workers

Large cumulation of reports from Sweden

FOMC and EBC speeches likely biggest price-movers during later part of the day

The European session began under the sign of trade-financial tensions related to relations with Russia and China, but also with good company results. Despite initial, slight declines in major indices, investors gradually regained optimism. As a result, around noon, most European markets managed to recover morning losses and turned slightly positive.

Noteworthy are the solid quarterly results published by TSMC, Nestlé, and Sartorius, which strengthened market sentiment. After the session ends, three large Scandinavian companies: Industrivärden, Investor, and Nordea Bank will present their quarterly reports. The results of these companies may have a significant impact on sentiment in the region. Investors interested in the local market should closely follow these publications. Source: Bloomberg Finance Lp The biggest contributor to today's growth is clearly industry, while Healthcare pulls the indices lower.

Macroeconomic Data:

Additionally, the latest data on trade balances of European Union countries confirmed the ongoing export surpluses.

In the second half of the day, investors will closely follow speeches by members of the FOMC and ECB.

The market will also be waiting for the EIA report on oil inventories, which may influence the further direction of commodity prices and market sentiment. Moderate declines in inventories are expected.

DE40 (D1)

Source: xStation5

The stock price remains around a clear resistance near 24,380 points, but buyers show significant weakness as the price visibly slips below the zone and struggles to stay above. Currently, the price is around the FIBO 38.2 level and below it can rely on support from EMA50 and FIBO 50, the level towards which the price is currently heading. For buyers, it is essential to break above the FIBO 23.6 level to regain initiative on the chart.

Company News:

Nestlé (NESN.CH) — The Swiss conglomerate published its results for the first 3 quarters today. The company's financial results were decent, close to expectations. The company recorded slight growth in most areas of activity. However, what caused nearly an 8% increase in stock was the plan to lay off 16,000 employees over the next 2 years. The layoffs are mainly expected to affect the administration area.

Sartorius (SRT.DE) — The energy company published an optimistic sales forecast. The company sees a 7% increase in sales next year. The stock price is rising by as much as 3%.

Kering (KER.FR) — The British retailer received a negative recommendation from an investment bank. The stock, after yesterday's gains, is depreciating by almost 3%.

flatexDEGIRO (FTK.DE) — The German investment services provider reports revenue growth to 550 million euros, beating analysts' expectations. The company is growing by over 5%.

Kinnevik (KINVB.SE) — The Swedish investment firm improved its results after recent losses and reported a net profit of 741 million Swedish kronor compared to a 1.9 billion kronor loss a year ago. The company's shares are rising by over 6%.

Repsol (REP1.ES) — The Spanish energy company received a negative recommendation from Morgan Stanley, pointing to Shell and Total as better energy integrators in Europe. The stock price is falling by over 1%.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.