Daily summary: Weak US data drags markets down, precious metals under pressure again!

The session across the Atlantic is proceeding with mixed sentiments. At the time of writing this summary, only the Dow Jones is recording a symbolic increase, gaining nearly 0.1%, while the S&P 500 is losing about 0.1% and the Nasdaq is retreating by nearly 0.3%.

Negative sentiment prevailed on the Old Continent, with most indices ending the session in the red. The German DAX fell by more than 0.1%, the British FTSE 100 lost more than 0.3%, and the Spanish IBEX 35 declined by 0.4%. The French CAC 40 performed best, recording only a symbolic increase.

US retail sales in December were 0.0% m/m both overall and excluding autos (expected +0.4%) and turned out to be very weak, well below expectations , which greatly disappointed the market and raises serious doubts about the health of the US consumer. Such weak data clearly indicate a slowdown in consumption , which may weaken the prospects for economic growth in the coming months.

On the currency market , the biggest changes are observed in the USDJPY pair. The yen is strengthening against the dollar in response to the victory of Prime Minister Takaichi's camp.

Negative sentiment dominates the precious metals market . Gold is down about 1% and hovering around $5,000 per ounce. Silver is down more than 3%, testing the $80 per ounce level. Palladium and platinum are behaving similarly, losing about 1.6%.

There is a clear sell-off in the cryptocurrency market, with the most important assets remaining under strong pressure. Bitcoin is down about 2% and falling below $69,000, while Ethereum is down even more sharply, by about 5%, to around $2,000.

The commodities market is under pressure. Brent crude oil contracts are down about 0.4%, while WTI crude oil contracts are down about 0.6%. Henry natural gas contracts (NATGAS) also remain under pressure, falling about 0.2%.

Coca Cola presented its results for the fourth quarter of 2025 , which, despite better-than-expected earnings per share and sales volume growth, disappointed in terms of revenue, remaining below market forecasts. In addition, the company announced moderate sales growth in 2026 and a change in the CEO position.

Datadog published very strong results for the fourth quarter of 2025, with revenues growing by approximately 29% y/y to USD 953 million and earnings per share above expectations, underscoring its strong position in cloud and AI. The company also presented strong forecasts for 2026, assuming revenue growth in the coming year as well.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.