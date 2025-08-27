DE40: Another day of loss in Europe. The dollar recovers.

European indices continue yesterday's sell-off amid concerns about French politics and budget. DE40 loses 0.4%, ITA40 falls by 0.6%. EU50 and UK100 are down by 0.15% and 0.25%, respectively. The dollar has recovered some losses against the euro, caused by Donald Trump's dismissal of Lisa Cook. EURUSD falls by 0.5%. The market is in a phase of waiting for NVIDIA's results. European stock exchanges open with another day of declines. These are mainly due to the correction of last week's gains following a change in sentiment and internal problems in France. A vote of no confidence in the French government could significantly delay budget approval, which would have negative consequences for the second-largest economy in Europe. Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app German business sentiment improves according to the IFO report published earlier this week, but this mood is not shared by German consumers. The GfK consumer confidence index falls below expectations: Published: -23.6 (expected -21.7, previous -21.7) The German Retail Association is asking the government for support amid concerns about the labor market and consumption. Collapse in British retail companies. Consumer sentiment in the UK continues to deteriorate, with households tightening their belts in the face of rising bills, inflation, and increasingly bleak prospects in the labor market. Deutsche Bank warns the British sector of further declines. Associated British Foods falls by 5%, Wickes and Kingfisher receive investment downgrades. The CBI report shows a decline in sales above expectations. Published: -32 (expected -28, previous -34) DE40 (D1)

Source:Xstation The price has broken down from the previous medium-term ascending triangle formation, extending the lower boundary of the formation. A sign of trend weakness is the demand gap against the resistance set by the local peak. Currently, the price has stopped at the EMA50 average. The next support zone will be a less steep upward trend line, additionally supported by the EMA100 average. If the price also breaks this limit, it may signal a medium- or even long-term trend reversal, and the price may then move towards the EMA200 and the June low at the level of 23,000 points. Company News: JD Sports (JD.UK) - The British retailer of clothing and sports shoes recorded another drastic sales decline of 3%. However, investors remain confident, and the stock price rises by 2.5%. Rio Tinto (RIO.UK) - The CEO announces a restructuring of the company into units specializing in the extraction of specific raw materials. The division will be into iron, aluminum, lithium, and copper. The company's shares gain 0.5%. Hochschild Mining (HoC.UK) - The company has lowered its annual outlook due to disappointing reports from its Brazilian mines. The stock price collapses by 16%. Rheinmetall (RHM.DE) - Lockheed Martin proposes a partnership with the German defense giant in the production of missile systems. Rheinmetall currently mainly produces anti-aircraft missiles, and the potential partnership, currently being discussed with Lockheed Martin, aims to expand production to include tactical ATACMS missiles and air-to-ground Hellfire missiles. Reports the WirtschaftsWoche magazine. Rheinmetall's stock price rises by 0.2%.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.