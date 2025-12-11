DE40: DAX slightly loses📉Carl Zeiss Meditec under pressure after earnings

Market sentiment on the German equity market is moderately optimistic today, although the index has given back part of its recent gains. The benchmark remains above 24,000 points but is down a modest 0.2% on the day. Rheinmetall shares continue to rise following a positive recommendation from Bernstein; meanwhile, Ukraine has submitted a revised peace plan with Russia to the United States.

Carl Zeiss shares are also trading higher today, supported by revenue growth.

Delivery Hero is under pressure after rating changes from Citi and Cantor Fitzgerald.

Audi will sell a majority stake in the Italian design studio Italdesign Giugiaro SpA to U.S.-based UST.

The key macro release globally today will be U.S. jobless claims (14:30 CET).

The European software sector is performing well despite a more than 10% drop in Oracle (ORCL.US) following its earnings in the U.S.

After the U.S. close, Costco and Broadcom will report earnings.

The index is holding above the two key moving averages: the EMA50 (orange line) and EMA200 (red line). Source: xStation5 Carl Zeiss Meditec under pressure Carl Zeiss Meditec (AFX.DE) posted solid Q4 2025 revenue growth of 7.8% year-over-year to EUR 2.228 billion, despite a challenging market environment and headwinds from tariffs and FX movements. However, the stock is trading at new historical lows today, partly due to tariff impacts and intensifying competition limiting upside potential. • Earnings per share came in at EUR 1.61, with adjusted EPS at EUR 1.90, confirming stable operational improvement. • Equipment sales grew 2.3%, while consumables surged 15.2%, significantly improving revenue quality. • The company achieved a 50% share of recurring revenue for the first time, strengthening its resilience to cyclical volatility. • The order book rose an impressive 18.2% year-over-year to EUR 2.288 billion, signaling strong demand into the next fiscal year. • EBITDA increased 3.5% to EUR 258 million, although the margin slipped slightly to 11.6% from 12% a year earlier. • The company maintained a strong competitive position in key markets such as China and Japan despite regulatory pressure and growing local competition. • Integration of the digital unit into existing business segments is expected to boost operational efficiency and accelerate product scaling. • Management expects mid-single-digit organic revenue growth next year and revenue of around EUR 2.3 billion, with an EBITDA margin target near 12.5%. • Over the next 3–5 years, the company aims for mid- to high-single-digit organic growth and an EBITDA margin of 16–20%, indicating clear ambitions for expansion and improved profitability. • Management stressed the strategic importance of maintaining a presence in China, noting that absence from this market could pose significant business risks. • U.S. tariffs added more than EUR 10 million in costs, while negative FX effects exceeded EUR 20 million, weighing heavily on Q4 margins. • Rising competition from local players and regulatory uncertainty remain major risks for the medtech segment in China. • China’s VBP (volume-based procurement) model continues to put pressure on pricing and margins, posing ongoing challenges for the sector. Source: xStation5 Bernstein upgraded Rheinmetall (RHM.DE) to “outperform,” with a price target of EUR 2,050 per share. The stock recently hit an all-time high of EUR 2,000 and is currently trading about 20% below that level. Source: xStation5 Citi lowered its target price for Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) to EUR 19 per share, while Cantor Fitzgerald issued a “neutral” rating with a target of EUR 21.5. Both recommendations suggest limited upside from current levels. Source: xStation5

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.