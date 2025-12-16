DE40: European stocks are falling as markets await U.S. data

At the start of the week, markets have many reasons to remain cautious. Ahead of us are important economic data releases from the United States, meetings of major central banks in the eurozone, the UK, and Japan, as well as technical events in financial markets related to expiring contracts. As a result, most European indices are losing value. As of 11:25 AM, the German DAX is down about 0.4%, the UK’s FTSE is down 0.3%, and the Spanish IBEX 35 has fallen 0.2%. At this moment, the French CAC40 is slightly in the green. Today, attention is also drawn to data from Germany. The ZEW Index for December came in at 45.8, significantly above the forecast of 38.5 and the previous November reading. This indicates that investors are much more optimistic about the future of the German economy. The ZEW Index is important because it reflects the sentiment of institutional investors and can signal the likely direction of the stock market and the euro. Despite positive readings from Germany, the main driver of today’s declines is global factors. Investors are primarily awaiting US data on inflation and the labor market, which could influence expectations for interest rate cuts in 2026. A strong US labor market could push up bond yields and put pressure on stock valuations, including German DAX companies. Another significant topic is the peace talks regarding Ukraine. According to Donald Trump, an agreement is closer than ever, and the United States could offer Ukraine NATO-style security guarantees. This news triggered profit-taking in the European defense sector. Currently, volatility is being observed across the broader European market. Source: xStation Today, DE40 index futures are under clear selling pressure. The correction is influenced, among other things, by rumors of a possible end to hostilities in Ukraine, which is causing investor caution. Additionally, the market is awaiting key macroeconomic data from the United States and central bank decisions, creating uncertainty and limiting larger price moves. Despite the short-term pressure, broadly speaking, the index remains in a consolidation phase, oscillating around the 50-, 100-, and 200-day moving averages, indicating a relative balance between supply and demand. In the coming sessions, investors will closely monitor macroeconomic signals that may determine the direction of the next price movements. Source: xStation Company news: European defense stocks are under significant downward pressure today. The biggest losses are seen in Rheinmetall (RHM.DE), RENK (R3NK.DE), and Hensoldt (HAG.DE), with declines also affecting companies such as Dassault Aviation (AM.FR), Thales (HO.FR), Kongsberg (KOA.NO), Leonardo (LDO.IT), and Saab (SAABB.SE). The sector’s weakness is a result of reports on progress in peace talks regarding the Ukraine conflict. US President Donald Trump stated that an agreement is closer than ever before, and Washington is considering providing Ukraine with substantial security guarantees, similar to NATO mechanisms. For markets, these signals suggest the possibility of reduced demand for military equipment in Europe, which has grown in recent years due to the ongoing war. BASF (BAS.DE) shares are rising today following positive news regarding its key Ludwigshafen site and the company’s development strategy. BASF signed a new works agreement guaranteeing no forced layoffs until the end of 2028, provided profitability targets are met. At the same time, the company plans to invest €1.5–2 billion annually in infrastructure modernization, capacity expansion, and the transformation toward more sustainable chemistry. Additionally, BASF has entered a distribution agreement with OQEMA, which, starting January 2026, will be responsible for selling the company’s products in Central and Eastern Europe.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.