DE40: Porsche Bids Farewell to DAX, German Industry Weakens

Today's session on the German stock market was marked by significant changes in the composition of the DAX index. The biggest event was the announcement that Porsche AG will leave the benchmark after just three years since entering the stock exchange. The company struggled with a combination of American tariffs, weakening demand for electric cars, and declining sales in China.At the moment, most European indices are recording minimal gains. The leaders of growth are currently NED25 and AUT20, with increases around 0.2%. ITA40 and SPA35 are losing about 0.1%. DE40 remains close to opening levels.

At the same time, there was noticeable activity from investment analysts. Mercedes-Benz received a positive "outperform" recommendation with a growth potential of 13%, and Heidelberg Materials received a "buy" recommendation from Goldman Sachs with an even greater potential, reaching 26%. Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

This shows how strongly macroeconomic and geopolitical environments affect even the most prestigious car manufacturers. Sartorius AG will also be removed from the DAX, and their place will be taken by GEA Group and Scout24 – both companies have clearly gained value in recent months.

Macroeconomic Data:

Today, published data showed a decline in new industrial orders in Germany for the third consecutive month. This indicates that concerns about the state of the German economy are justified.

Factory Orders M/M Published: -2.9% (Expected: 0.4% Previous: -0.2%) Factory Orders Y/Y Published: -3.4% (Previous: 1.7%)

The retail sales data from the UK performed slightly better, which may indicate that the condition of the British consumer is not yet as bad as some analysts believe.

Retail Sales Y/Y: Published: 1.1% (Expected: 1.2% Previous: 0.9%) Retail Sales M/M: Published: 0.6% (Expected: 0.2% Previous: -0.3%)

DE40 (D1) Source: Xstation

The price technically defended a strong support level at FIBO 38.2, additionally reinforced by the EMA100 average. The price quickly rebounded from resistance and returned above the last trend line, where it currently remains. To find itself near the highs and the upper limit of the trend channel again, the price must first overcome the zone around FIBO 23.6, where the EMA50 average is also located. This resistance is further strengthened by a series of local price lows from recent months.

Company News:

Porsche AG (PAH3.DE) - The prestigious German sports car brand is leaving the DAX after less than three years of presence – the decision results from three downward revisions of forecasts and pressure from US tariffs on cars from Europe. The company lost 33% in value over the year.

Mercedes-Benz (MBG.DE) – CICC gave the company an "outperform" recommendation with a target price of 60 EUR, indicating a potential increase in share prices by 13%. The company is up 1% at the opening.

Heidelberg Materials (HEI.DE) – Goldman Sachs initiated a "buy" recommendation with a target price of 240 EUR, indicating a 26% increase compared to the current price. The company is up 0.5% at the opening.

E.On (EOAN.DE) – sold the Czech company Gas Distribution to GasNet.

Sartorius AG (SRT.DE) – is also leaving the DAX, but the company's share price rose by 2.2% in pre-market trading today.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.