DE40: Weakening in Sentiment, Defense Sector Weighs on Indices

European indices continue their declines from recent days. Index valuations are under pressure from the European defense sector and the American technology sector, which has experienced a noticeable correction since the beginning of this week.

Since the beginning of the week, we have observed small yet consistent declines in European indices. This is due to partial market disappointment with peace conferences involving the U.S. President, weakening macroeconomic prospects, and recently, the depreciation of companies in the defense sector. Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

The defense industry anticipates a drop in orders if peace negotiations succeed. Additionally, the situation for European indices is worsened by economic data and information from across the ocean. In Germany, producer prices fell by 1.5% year-on-year, signaling a weakening industry, while the UK is grappling with rising inflation at 3.8%. This is an increase from the previous month's reading of 3.6% and exceeds expectations, which were at 3.7%.

Another factor contributing to the decline in the European market is yesterday's sell-off in the U.S. technology sector, which may signal a shift in investor sentiment. During yesterday's session, NVIDIA lost 3.5%, Palantir over 9%. Microsoft, Tesla, and Apple also lost value, key companies from the Magnificent 7 group. DE40(D1) The narrowing consolidation channel is approaching its closure. Within a week, the market should decide on the further direction for the valuation of the German index. In the case of declines, the first support role will be played by the 24,000 level, where the EMA50 and the upward trend line are located. The next very strong support zone will be around 23,500, where the EMA100 and the upper limits of the previous consolidation are found. If the market finds a reason to rise, resistance for the price will be at the level of the all-time high at 24,757.

Company News:

Continuation of the depreciation of defense companies - Markets see a real prospect of ending the war in Ukraine. This poses a threat to the valuations of companies in the defense sector. Rheinmetall (RHM.DE) is down 1.5%. The company has already lost about 20% of its value since May.

TAG Immobilien (TEG.DE) - The company conducted an issuance of 12.5 million new shares, resulting in a 3% drop in price.

K+S (SDF.DE) - A negative recommendation from Berenberg causes the price to fall by over 4%.

Stellantis (STLAM.IT) - Bernstein lowers the target price for the company's shares to $11.70. The share price drops by about 1%.



The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.