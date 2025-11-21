​​​​​​​Economic calendar: A full day of key data and policymakers' speeches (21.11.2025)

Today promises to be an exceptionally busy day for the financial markets, with a full economic calendar packed with key releases and events. Markets will receive preliminary data from the most important European economies, including PMI for both manufacturing and services, which will indicate the pace of economic activity across the region. In the United States, significant publications will also be released, including the University of Michigan report on consumer sentiment. On top of that, speeches from key policymakers, including representatives of the Fed, ECB, and SNB, may have a notable impact on currency and equity markets. This is a day in which every indicator and every statement could trigger market reactions, making it essential to follow events closely. Today’s Economic Calendar(CET) 08:00 – United Kingdom

Retail Sales – October: actual –1.1% m/m (forecast 0.0%, previous 0.7%)

Retail Sales – October: actual 0.2% y/y (previous 1%) 08:45 – France

Business Confidence Index – November: forecast 100 (previous 101) 09:00 – Eurozone

Speech by ECB Board Member Luis de Guindos 09:15 – France

Preliminary Manufacturing PMI – November: forecast 49 (previous 48.8)

Preliminary Services PMI – November: forecast 48.5 (previous 48) 09:30 – Germany

Preliminary Manufacturing PMI – November: forecast 49.8 (previous 49.6)

Preliminary Services PMI – November: forecast 54 (previous 54.6) 09:30 – Eurozone

Speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde 10:00 – Poland

Economic Sentiment – November 10:00 – Eurozone

Preliminary Manufacturing PMI – November: forecast 50.1 (previous 50)

Preliminary Services PMI – November: forecast 52.9 (previous 53) 10:30 – United Kingdom

Preliminary Manufacturing PMI – November: forecast 49.3 (previous 49.7)

Preliminary Services PMI – November: forecast 52 (previous 52.3) 13:30 – USA

Speech by New York Fed President John Williams 13:40 – Switzerland

Speech by SNB President Martin Schlegel 14:00 – Germany

Speech by Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel 14:30 – Canada

Retail Sales – September: forecast –0.7% m/m (previous 1%)

Retail Sales ex-Autos – September: forecast –0.6% m/m (previous 0.7%)

New House Price Index – October: forecast 0.0% (previous –0.2%) 14:30 – USA

Speech by Fed Board Member Michael S. Barr 14:45 – USA

Speech by Fed Board Member Philip Jefferson 15:00 – USA

Speech by Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan 15:45 – USA

Preliminary Manufacturing PMI – November: forecast 52 (previous 52.5)

Preliminary Services PMI – November: forecast 54.6 (previous 54.8) 16:00 – USA

University of Michigan Report – November: Consumer Sentiment Index: forecast 50.3 (previous 53.6)

Short-term Inflation Expectations: forecast 4.7 (previous 4.6)

Long-term Inflation Expectations: forecast 3.6 (previous 3.9) 19:00 – USA

Rig Count – weekly: 418 (previous 417)

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.