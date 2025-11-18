Economic Calendar: A Quiet Tuesday on the Markets, but the US Draws Attention (18.11.2025)

Tuesday brings a moderate number of macroeconomic releases, including a few delayed data from the US, postponed due to the prolonged government shutdown. Although these relate to previous months, their readings still provide valuable insights into the health of the US economy and may influence market sentiment. Markets will closely monitor both the latest signals and the delayed data, which could reveal revisions or new information, potentially creating market volatility. These releases will help to better assess the situation in the industrial sector, the housing market, and inflation, providing an important backdrop for further investment decisions and expectations regarding monetary policy in major economies. Today’s calendar: ECT Hungary (08:30) Wages (y/y) for September: 8.7% Czech Republic (09:00) Producer Price Index – PPI (m/m) for October: (forecast: –0.1%; previous: –0.4%)

Producer Price Index – PPI (y/y) for October: (forecast: –1.2%; previous: –1.0%) Eurozone (11:00) ECB Governing Council Member Speech (Frank Elderson) Chile (12:30) GDP (y/y) for Q3: 3.1% Hungary (14:00) Interest Rate Decision for November: (forecast: 6.50%; previous: 6.50%) Canada (14:15) Housing Starts for October: (forecast: 265K; previous: 279.2K) USA (16:00) NAHB Housing Market Index for November: (forecast: 36; previous: 37)

Industrial Orders (m/m) for August: (forecast: 1.4%; previous: –1.3%)

Durable Goods Orders (m/m) for August: (forecast: 2.9%; previous: –2.7%)

Non-Defense Capital Goods Orders ex. Aircraft (m/m) for August: (forecast: 0.4%; previous: 1.0%) USA (22:00) Net Capital Inflows to the US – monthly for September: no data

Long-Term Capital Inflows (USD) for September: no data USA (22:40) Weekly Change in Crude Inventories (API) – Oil: (previous: 1.3 million barrels) New Zealand (22:45) Producer Price Index – PPI (q/q) for Q3: (forecast: 0.7%; previous: 0.6%)

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.