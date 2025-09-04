Economic calendar: ADP report, ISM, PMIs and US trade balance 💲

Today we will get another key labor market report, ISM and PMIs data for August as well as July data on the U.S. trade balance in the context of new tariffs. Both releases will be interesting and worth watching. However, from the market’s perspective, the clearly more important publication is the ADP labor market report. Expectations point to a slower increase in private sector employment on a month-over-month basis. The data will be useful in estimating tomorrow’s NFP report, which from the Fed’s perspective will be decisively more important. Considering Jerome Powell’s recent pivot and the focus on the Fed’s second mandate — supporting employment in the economy — the NFP and ADP releases will be decisive for the upcoming FOMC meeting in just two weeks. It should also be remembered that these are the last reports before such a decision. Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Shortly after the ADP release, we will also get the U.S. foreign trade balance report. Expectations call for the deficit to widen from $60bn in the prior month to nearly $75bn in July. A larger deficit may be an important signal for Trump that his current trade policy does not have a direct impact on improving U.S. trade after the short-term turbulence of recent months. Detailed calendar of the day: 07:30 AM BST, Switzerland - Inflation Data for August: CPI: forecast 0.2% YoY; previous 0.2% YoY;

CPI: forecast 0.0% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM; 09:30 AM BST, United Kingdom - PMI Data for August: S&P Global Construction PMI: forecast 45.2; previous 44.3; 01:15 PM BST, United States - Employment Data for August: ADP Nonfarm Employment Change: forecast 73K; previous 104K; 01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data: Initial Jobless Claims: forecast 230K; previous 229K;

Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: previous 228.50K;

Continuing Jobless Claims: forecast 1,960K; previous 1,954K; 01:30 PM BST, United States - Balance of Tade Data for July: Trade Balance: forecast -77.70B; previous -60.20B;

Imports: previous 337.50B;

Exports: previous 277.30B; 02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for August: S&P Global Composite PMI: forecast 55.4; previous 55.1;

S&P Global Services PMI: forecast 55.4; previous 55.7; 03:00 PM BST, United States - ISM Data for August: ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI: forecast 50.9; previous 50.1;

ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Activity: previous 52.6;

ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices: previous 69.9;

ISM Non-Manufacturing New Orders: previous 50.3;

ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment: previous 46.4; 05:00 PM BST, United States - EIA Data: EIA Weekly Distillates Stocks: forecast -0.300M; previous -1.786M;

Crude Oil Inventories: forecast -2.000M; previous -2.392M;

Gasoline Inventories: forecast -1.000M; previous -1.236M; 05:05 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Williams Speaks

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.