Economic calendar: All eyes on earnings; EIA report and ECB speeches (22.10.2025)

Key takeaways Markets await earnings from IBM, SAP and Tesla.

Speeches from ECB's Lagarde and de Guindos

EIA report and Polish retail sales

After the release of Japan’s foreign trade data and UK inflation figures, investors face no major “top-tier” macroeconomic reports today, and the nearly empty calendar is likely to focus attention on earnings from companies such as IBM, SAP and Tesla. However, we will see Poland’s retail sales for September, completing the picture of the domestic economy after the stronger-than-expected industrial production reading. In forex markets, speeches by ECB President Lagarde and Vice President de Guindos could be important, while commodity investors will look to the weekly EIA report on fossil fuels. Economic calendar for today: 09:00 BST, Poland – Retail sales for September: Forecast 6.8% YoY; Previous 3.0% YoY 12:00 BST, Eurozone – Speech by ECB Vice President de Guindos 13:25 BST, Eurozone – Speech by ECB President Lagarde 15:30 BST, United States – EIA Report: Heating oil inventories: Previous -0.519M

Gasoline inventories: Previous -0.267M

Weekly refinery crude utilization (t/t): Previous -6.7%

Gasoline production: Previous -0.394M

Crude oil imports: Previous -1.754M

Distillate fuel production: Previous -0.577M

Cushing crude inventories: Previous -0.703M

Crude throughput by refineries (t/t): Previous -1.167M

Crude oil inventories: Forecast 2.200M; Previous 3.524M

Weekly distillate prices (EIA): Previous -4.529M 16:00 BST, Germany – Speech by Bundesbank Vice President Buch 18:00 BST, United States – 20-year Treasury auction: Previous 4.613% 21:00 BST, United Kingdom – Speech by BoE Vice President Woods 21:00 BST, United States – Speech by Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barra

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.