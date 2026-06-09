Economic Calendar: Awaiting US Inflation (09.06.2026)

The easing of tensions in the Middle East is allowing investors to shift their focus back to macroeconomic data from major economies. However, the beginning of the week is not overly packed in this regard, and today's most crucial data releases are already behind us. Macroeconomic Data Monday German factory orders disappointed heavily, recording a deep decline of 3.8% month-on-month in April. This is yet another data point that does not inspire optimism regarding economic growth within the common bloc.

The ECB interest rate decision and President Christine Lagarde’s press conference are scheduled for Thursday. If she highlights economic bottlenecks, the euro could come under pressure.

According to a survey conducted by the New York Fed, one-year inflation expectations in the United States fell slightly from 3.6% to 3.5%. However, markets are already eagerly awaiting Wednesday's CPI report. Tuesday German industrial production data came in slightly better than consensus, easing concerns sparked by yesterday's factory orders reading. The year-on-year decline was just 0.5%.

China recorded a surprisingly strong rebound in trade. May exports surged by as much as 14.1% YoY. Despite an even more dynamic growth in imports (27.4% YoY), the trade balance increased. Macroeconomic Calendar Tuesday Wednesday (Morning Hours) Earnings Calendar Europe Bellway PLC (BWY.LN) – BMO (Before Market Open)

Oxford Instruments (OXIG.LN) – AMC (After Market Close) USA J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM.US) – BMO (Before Market Open)

Casey’s General Stores (CASY.US) – AMC (After Market Close)

Cracker Barrel (CBRL.US) – AMC (After Market Close) 3 Markets to Watch Euro (EUR) The common currency is awaiting Thursday's ECB meeting. The central bank is expected to make a decision regarding the first interest rate hike in the current cycle. This is already fully priced in by the markets, so attention will shift toward President Lagarde's press conference.

US100 Following Friday's decline, US indices are beginning to find their footing. Investors remain concerned about the prospect of a deeper correction. News from the Middle East remains critical.

Norwegian Krone (NOK) The Scandinavian currency remains heavily dependent on shifts in market sentiment and highly volatile energy commodity prices. Tomorrow morning, it faces another challenge with the release of May's inflation data. — Michał Jóźwiak, Financial Markets Analyst at XTB

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.