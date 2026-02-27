Economic Calendar: European Inflation and US PPI in the Spotlight

Today, important macroeconomic data are being released from France, Spain, Germany, the USA, and Canada. The focus is on inflation and GDP figures. These releases provide insight into the health of economies, price and consumption dynamics, and changes in economic trends across major economies in Europe and North America. In France and Spain, attention is on preliminary inflation readings as well as PPI and HICP indicators, which reflect price pressures in the economy. In Germany, import prices, consumer inflation, and labor market data are scheduled. In the USA, investors and analysts will monitor producer price inflation (PPI), PMI indices, and construction investment expenditures. Additionally, Canada publishes quarterly and monthly GDP data to assess economic growth momentum. Macro calendar for today(CET) 08:00 Sweden

Retail sales n.s.a. (m/m) January (actual 0.1%; previous -0.6%)

Retail sales n.s.a. (r/r) January (actual 4.1%; previous 2.3%) 08:00 Germany

Import prices (m/m) January (actual 1.1%; forecast 0.6%)

Import prices (r/r) January (actual -2.3%; previous -2.3%) 08:00 Norway

Retail sales ex. autos s.a. (m/m) January (actual 1.1%; previous -0.7%) 08:00 Sweden

Foreign trade balance (SEK) January (actual 6.3 bn; previous 5.8 bn) 08:00 Turkey

Unemployment rate January 8.1%; previous 7.8% 08:30 Hungary

Producer inflation January

PPI (m/m) January -0.4%

PPI (r/r) January -3.4% 08:30 Hungary

Unemployment rate January 4.4% 08:45 France

Consumer inflation preliminary

CPI (m/m) February (forecast 0.5%; previous -0.3%)

HICP (m/m) February (forecast 0.5%; previous -0.4%)

CPI (r/r) February (forecast 0.8%; previous 0.3%)

HICP (r/r) February (forecast 0.7%; previous 0.4%) 08:45 France

Producer inflation January

PPI (m/m) January (previous 0.2%)

PPI (r/r) January (previous -2%) 08:45 France

GDP s.a. fin. (q/q) Q4 (forecast 0.2%; previous 0.5%) 08:45 France

Consumer spending (m/m) January (0.3%; previous -0.6%) 09:00 Spain

Consumer inflation preliminary

CPI (m/m) February (previous -0.4%)

HICP (m/m) February (previous -0.8%)

CPI (r/r) February (forecast 2.2%; previous 2.3%)

HICP (r/r) February (forecast 2.3%; previous 2.4%) 09:00 Switzerland

Gross Domestic Product Q4

GDP s.a. (q/q) Q4 0.2%; previous -0.5%

GDP n.s.a. (y/y) Q4 0.5% 09:00 Poland

Labor Market Indicator by BIEC February 77.5 09:55 Germany

Unemployment rate s.a. February 6.3%; previous 6.3% 13:00 Chile

Industrial production (y/y) January 0.1% 13:00 Chile

Unemployment rate January 8%; previous 8% 14:00 Germany

Consumer inflation preliminary February

CPI (m/m) February 0.5%; previous 0.1%

HICP (m/m) February 0.5%; previous -0.1%

CPI (r/r) February 2%; previous 2.1%

HICP (r/r) February 2.1%; previous 2.1% 14:30 Canada

Gross Domestic Product Q4

GDP (annualized) Q4 0.0%; previous 2.6%

GDP (q/q) Q4 0.6% 14:30 Canada

Monthly GDP (m/m) December 0.1%; previous 0.0% 14:30 USA

Producer inflation January

PPI (m/m) January 0.3%; previous 0.5%

Core PPI (m/m) January 0.3%; previous 0.7%

PPI (r/r) January 2.6%; previous 3%

Core PPI (r/r) January 3%; previous 3.3% 15:45 USA

Chicago PMI February 52.8; previous 54 16:00 USA

Construction investment (m/m) November (previous 0.5%)

Construction investment (m/m) December (forecast 0.2%) 19:00 USA

Number of oil rigs weekly (forecast 406; previous 409)

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.