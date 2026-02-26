Economic calendar: US-Iran talks in Geneva in the spotlight

Today's European session promises to be calm, with no significant macroeconomic publications, so the market's attention is focused on the third round of US-Iran nuclear talks in Geneva, seen as the last chance to avoid an escalation of the conflict. In the US session, data on jobless claims will be key, although readings close to forecasts are not expected to have a significant impact on the market. Investors may also be attracted by speeches by Lagarde and Lombardelli from the ECB and BoE. GMT+1 time calendar below: 09:30 🇪🇺 Speech by ECB President Lagarde (no forecast)

11:00 🇪🇺 Consumer confidence (February): forecast -12.2, previous -12.2

11:00 🇪🇺 Economic sentiment indicator (February): forecast 99.4, previous 99.8

11:00 🇪🇺 Business climate (February): forecast 7.2, previous 7.5

11:00 🇪🇺 Sentiment in the services sector (February): forecast -6.8, previous -6.1

11:20 🇬🇧 Speech by Lombardelli from the Bank of England (no forecast)

14:30 🇺🇸 Number of new jobless claims (13 February): forecast 1.869 million, previous 1.860 million

14:30 🇺🇸 Four-week average of new jobless claims (20 February): forecast 219,000, previous 219,000.

14:30 🇺🇸 Number of new jobless claims (20 February): forecast 216,000, previous 206,000.

16:00 🇺🇸 Current account (Q4): forecast -9.68 billion, previous -7.70 billion

16:30 🇺🇸 EIA natural gas inventory change (20 February): forecast -144 billion, previous -144 billion

17:00 🇺🇸 Kansas Fed Manufacturing Activity (February): forecast -2, previous -2

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.