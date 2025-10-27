Economic calendar: Fed’s interest-rate decision on Wednesday 📄

Key takeaways Fed’s interest-rate decision on Wednesday

we will also get decisions from the ECB, BOJ, and BOC

We’re starting an interesting new week on the financial markets. Although today’s calendar is exceptionally empty, important economic events await later in the week. The most important, of course, is the Fed’s interest-rate decision on Wednesday. After Friday’s inflation data, the market is fully pricing in two cuts at the next two meetings. More important, however, will be the Fed’s communication and a possible announcement of the end of balance-sheet reduction (QT). This week we will also get decisions from the ECB, BOJ, and BOC. On Thursday, Trump will meet with China’s president, Xi. The market expects a trade agreement between the two countries. Detailed calendar for the week Monday, October 27 All day - Trump meets with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi

09:15 a.m. - Australia, speech by Bullock from the RBA

10:00 a.m. - Germany, IFO data for October

15:30 p.m. - US, Dallas Fed manufacturing data for October Tuesday, October 28 15:00 p.m. - US, CB data for October

15:00 p.m. - US, Richmond data for industry for October

21:40 p.m. - US, API data on oil inventories Wednesday, October 29 01:30 a.m. - Australia, CPI data for Q3

14:45 a.m. - Canada, BoC decision

3:30 p.m. - Canada, press conference following BoC decision

4:30 p.m. - US, EIA data on oil inventories

7:00 p.m. - US, FED decision

7:30 p.m. - US, Powell press conference

After Wall Street closes - Meta, Alphabet, Microsoft results Thursday, October 30 All day - Trump's meeting with President Xi

00:00 a.m. - Japan, BoJ decision

11:00 a.m. - Eurozone, Q3 GDP report

14:00 p.m. - Germany, October CPI report

14:15 p.m. - Eurozone, ECB decision

15:30 p.m. - US, EIA gas inventory data

after Wall Street closes - Apple, Amazon results Friday, October 31 00:30 a.m. - Japan, Tokyo area inflation

00:50 a.m. - Japan, September retail sales

02:30 a.m. - China, PMI data for October

08:00 a.m. - Germany, retail sales for September

10:00 a.m. - Poland, CPI data for October

11:00 a.m. - Eurozone, inflation for October

